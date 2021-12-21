Cedar Rapids man Leo Kelly faces five more charges related to Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

One of the first Iowans charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was arraigned Tuesday on additional charges related to the riot.

In an interview the evening of the riot with LifeSiteNews.com, a media outlet devoted to anti-abortion, faith and morality-focused coverage, Leo Kelly, 36, of Cedar Rapids said he'd been in the Capitol for 30 to 60 minutes and prayed on the Senate floor. The video interview included footage Kelly shot from inside the Senate chamber.

He was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with two offenses: entering a restricted building, and violent entry to disrupt the orderly conduct of business.

Court records show little action in Kelly's case until Dec. 3, when he was formally indicted. He now faces seven charges: obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building, two disorderly conduct charges and two charges for entering certain parts of the Capitol. He was arraigned on the new charges Tuesday.

Kelly's attorney, Kira West, declined to comment after the hearing.

At least one of the new charges, obstructing an official proceeding, is a felony with a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, although sentencing guidelines will likely recommend a far shorter amount of time. A number of Jan. 6 defendants, including fellow Iowan Doug Jensen, facing the same accusation have asked courts to dismiss the charge, claiming the statute is overbroad and vague.

In his LifeSiteNews interview, which is no longer available online, Kelly said he was not armed or violent during the riot, but felt the participants had no other choice because "no one will even listen to us."

“We’ve been betrayed by Congress," he said. "We’ve been betrayed by the judicial branch. We’ve been betrayed by our local governments, our mayors.”

Kelly, an executive at a Cedar Rapids tech company who was released on his own recognizance after his arrest, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette after the riot that he's a politically active independent. He said he attended the rally in D.C. that morphed into the riot out of frustration with "crimes against the Constitution" he believed were not being addressed, but said he accepts the importance of rule of law.

"If the FBI or whoever calls me — I mean, they know where to find me, I'm sure — I'll talk to them," Kelly said. "I understand there could be consequences for what happened and I will accept those and deal with them."

Court records show Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is due back in court for a status conference in February. No trial date has been set.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Capitol riot suspect Leo Kelly of Iowa indicted on five more charges