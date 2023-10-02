Cedar Rapids schools closed Monday due to threat
Cedar Rapids schools closed Monday due to threat
Cedar Rapids schools closed Monday due to threat
The Bears quickly clarified after coach Matt Eberflus said Chase Claypool had a choice to attend Sunday's game.
A 1958 Studebaker E-Series pickup truck with V8 engine and manual transmission, found in a Wyoming wrecking yard.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
George M. Johnson, author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” sought to create a book that equips young Black and queer people with tools and resources that Johnson said he would have found valuable in their younger years. The book was met with resounding praise and awards but also with backlash, landing near the top of the list of banned books in America.
Caleb Williams and the Trojans weren't the only ones sweating out a near-upset on a Saturday filled with dramatic finishes.
Through five weeks of the college football season, the national championship picture feels wide open.
Draymond Green suffered an ankle injury during a pickup game at Chase Center earlier this week.
Snag a popular portable charger for nearly 60% off, popular earbuds for $23, and more great deals.
Saturday, Sept. 30, is when $24 billion in pandemic-era stimulus funding for child care runs out. This would incite a so-called child care cliff that would bring a ripple of consequences to the American people.
Author Jesse Andrews, whose 2012 novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” became the 10th-most-banned book in America last year, questions the real harm of exposing young people to books.
The who and how of the Liberty's early scoring was the most impressive and indicated a win was in reach. It was the most efficient of the series for the team collectively.
Taylor Swift's appearance at Travis Kelce's NFL game has some accusing them of faking a romance.
Following catastrophic flooding in the Northeast, Yahoo News talked to experts about what to plan for and what to do in the event of a flooding emergency.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
The future Hall of Famer's 21-year MLB career concludes this weekend with his final series with the Detroit Tigers.
The Marlins might need to play one inning of baseball on Monday in order to make the playoffs.
The Colorado safety had a tackle go very wrong against Oregon.
New York Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne rejected a bid by Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub to block a bill requiring a minimum wage for app-based delivery workers.
On Monday, relatively new hacking group Ransomed.vc made the lofty claim that it had successfully compromised "all" of the company's systems, as reported by Cybersecurity Connect. Now a second threat actor has leaked the data believed to be in Ransomed.vc's possession, claiming the former are "scammers" trying to "chase influence."
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he didn't play on Wednesday night.