Cedar Rapids teen who allegedly told police he killed his parents pleads not guilty to murder

A Cedar Rapids teen pleaded not guilty to killing his parents Monday.

Ethan Orton, 17, was charged in October with two counts of first-degree murder and placed on $2 million cash bond. In pleading not guilty, he also asserted his right to a speedy trial within 90 days, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege that Orton was covered in blood and admitted that he killed his parents after police arrived at a residence in Cedar Rapids. Casey Orton and Misty Scott-Slade were found stabbed to death. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the residence in response to a 911 call about suspicious noises.

According to the complaint, Orton told police that he killed his parents to "take charge of his life" and described using a knife and an axe to do so.

