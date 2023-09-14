Cedar Shoals High student found with pellet gun on campus

A 15-year-old student was found with an unloaded pellet gun Thursday morning at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, school authorities announced.

The search of the suspect student’s book bag occurred after school officials were told the student was overheard saying he would “shoot up the class,” according to a letter that Principal Antonio Derricotte sent to school families.

Based on that information, Derricotte said school administrators and resource police officers detained the youth while they searched his bag.

After the pellet gun was found, the student was taken into custody and will face disciplinary action, according to the school.

“As a reminder, possession of weapons of any kind and any threats of violence will not be tolerated,” Derricotte said.

Just last week, Cedar Shoals hosted a community meeting on school safety with district leaders, according to the letter.

