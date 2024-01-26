Cedar Shoals teacher suspended pending police investigation

A teacher at Cedar Shoals High School is under investigation by police after school officials became aware of allegations that the teacher “engaged in inappropriate conduct involving students,” according to a statement issued from the school district.

The teacher, who has not been publicly identified, was placed on administrative leave. The investigation was turned over to Athens-Clarke police detectives.

The district reported it could not comment any further on the matter, but it took appropriate measures to deal with the allegations.

Athens-Clarke police Lt. Jody Thompson said Thursday that detectives are still interviewing persons in the matter.

