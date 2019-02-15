Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Is Trading At A 49.73% Discount

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Cedar Woods Properties by following the link below.

Is CWP fairly valued?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) A$89.50 A$67.10 A$46.80 A$48.31 A$49.86 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.22% Est @ 3.22% Present Value Discounted @ 8.46% A$82.52 A$57.04 A$36.68 A$34.91 A$33.22

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= AU$244m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$50m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.3%) = AU$829m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = AU$829m ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = AU$553m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is AU$797m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of A$9.95. Relative to the current share price of A$5, the stock is quite good value at a 50% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Cedar Woods Properties as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.