Cedar Woods Properties Limited's (ASX:CWP) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.8%. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Cedar Woods Properties' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cedar Woods Properties is:

5.9% = AU$24m ÷ AU$408m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Cedar Woods Properties' Earnings Growth And 5.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Cedar Woods Properties' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.4%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. But then again, Cedar Woods Properties' five year net income shrunk at a rate of 10%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Cedar Woods Properties' earnings seems to be shrinking at a similar rate as the industry which shrunk at a rate of a rate of 10% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Cedar Woods Properties fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Cedar Woods Properties Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 60% (implying that 40% of the profits are retained), most of Cedar Woods Properties' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for Cedar Woods Properties.

Additionally, Cedar Woods Properties has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 62%. However, Cedar Woods Properties' ROE is predicted to rise to 10% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Cedar Woods Properties. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

