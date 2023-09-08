Cedarburg Art Museum director charged with embezzling over $100,000 from special needs school in Racine

Cedarburg Art Museum's executive director has been charged with embezzling over $100,000 from Sonnenberg Schools in Racine, a school that focuses on autistic and special needs students.

The complaint was filed Aug. 24 in Racine County.

Heather Wenthold, 42, of Cedarburg faces three counts of theft in a business setting, one count of personal ID theft and one count of computer crimes - destroying data ― all felonies, according to the complaint.

She's also charged with five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Officials at the Cedarburg Art Museum said Wenthold, who has been the museum's executive director since January, has been placed on administrative leave due to her recent charges, "among other things."

According to the criminal complaint:

Wenthold has been employed with Sonnenberg Consultants since April 2019 and became principal and in charge of Sonnenberg Schools' finances when the school opened in June 2022. Sonnenberg Consultants provides individualized treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder. It operates Sonnenberg Schools and other programs for children and adults.

Wenthold also was employed at the Cedarburg Art Museum while employed at Sonnenberg Schools.

On June 2, 2023, the president, owner and board chair of Sonnenberg Consultants, identified on the complaint as F.L.S., told police that Wenthold was embezzling money from Sonnenberg Schools, 2015 Franklin St. in Racine.

While she was principal, Wenthold had only been physically at the school five times that school year as of April 2023.

One of the red flags of potential embezzlement was that F.L.S. said Wenthold locked F.L.S. out of QuickBooks, an accounting software product. F.L.S. was eventually granted access, but said it was partial access and F.L.S. could not see all of the financial transactions.

On May 18, 2023, F.L.S. had a closed-door meeting on Zoom with the school board during which they decided that they would part ways with Wenthold. Wenthold later joined the meeting and was informed of the school board's decision.

F.L.S. said Wenthold allegedly had given herself unauthorized bonuses, a raise and paid herself four times during a month.

Wenthold would use various businesses for her home and then disguise the work as being for the school.

Wenthold was accused of charging the school for personal items, such as her house expenses and furnishings.

After giving herself unauthorized bonuses, Wenthold got a new professionally installed basketball hoop, a dumpster, a zero-turn lawn mower with attachments, new appliances, new doors, new flooring, computers, and vacations to locations including Hawaii and Utah. She also billed the school for $5,000 of work on her personal hot tub.

When investigators searched the Cedarburg Art Museum, they found that Wenthold furnished her office with a computer, desk and desk accessories purchased with Sonnenberg School funds.

If convicted of all charges, Wenthold could face more than 40 years in prison and fines of up to $145,000.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy.

More: The Cheel in Thiensville, destroyed by fire in 2020, plans to reopen this fall

More: Cedarburg's Settlers Inn is now Dorsey's Café and Market. Here's a look at other changes.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Cedarburg Art Museum director facing embezzlement charges