A Cedarburg mother and son have been charged with operating a drug house after police searched home

A Cedarburg mother and her 35-year-old son are each facing a felony drug charge after police discovered thousands of syringes, drug residue and paraphernalia inside their home.

Mary Lubner, 75, and her son, Erich, were charged March 22 in Ozaukee County Circuit Court with being party to maintaining a drug trafficking place.

If convicted, they could each face up to 3½ years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 10, Cedarburg police executed a search warrant at the Lubners' Linden Street home, where they found thousands of syringes and paraphernalia they suspected to be used with heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Mary and Erich Lubner were at the home during the search.

Officers found most of the syringes in the basement, where they also found a glass pipe, baggies, Narcan vials and objects like credit cards, a rolled-up dollar bill and a clear capsule that appeared to have drug residue on them.

Police found bags in a basement bedroom that were labeled with different denominational markings on them for weight. Police noted that bags marked "½" were suspected to be intended for a half pound of marijuana.

Officers found a paper bag in a bathtub full of used syringes. They also found small used cotton balls and pieces of paper towel with what appeared to be dried blood on them.

In a bedroom, police found a Pick 'n Save name tag, which belonged to a man they were told is homeless but who stayed at the residence after returning to Wisconsin from another state. Police also found pieces of foil, cooking tins used for heroin, tieoffs and small cotton balls inside the room.

Police later arrested the man and retrieved a cooking tin from his pocket.

Erich Lubner told police that he uses heroin, the complaint said.

Erich and Mary are free on $5,000 signature bonds and are scheduled to appear in court for status hearings on April 21.

