Cedarville University to host largest career fair this week in Greene County

Cedarville University is getting ready to host the largest career fair in Greene County later this week.

It will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

More than 190 employers are scheduled to attend the career fair and allow prospective employees to network and interview with the organizations, a university spokesperson said.

“For those who attend the Cedarville career fair, they will be in a position to gain more connections that can increase their ability to secure a job or internship,” said Cam Arminio, assistant director of career services. “Networking is an essential component in the job search process, so attending events like this career fair can give people a competitive advantage in the job search.”

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

It will be held in the Doden Field House at the university.

Photo credit to Cedarville University