Cedric Cromwell sentencing hearing in federal bribery case delayed

The sentencing hearing for Cedric Cromwell, the former chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, was moved from Friday to Nov. 3. Cromwell was convicted on bribery charges on May 5.

The rescheduled sentencing hearing will take place at 2 p.m. at the U.S. District Court in Boston before Judge Douglas Woodlock. Motions for acquittal and for a new trial were scheduled to be heard on Friday.

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chairman convicted of bribery

On May 5, Cromwell, along with David DeQuattro, the owner of an architecture and design firm based in Rhode Island, were convicted of bribery. The charges stemmed from the Wampanoag Tribe's plans to build a resort and casino in Taunton.

Cedric Cromwell

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Cromwell accepted bribes from DeQuattro in exchange for protecting DeQuattro’s firm’s contract with the Wampanoag Tribe to build its proposed resort and casino. Cromwell accepted $10,000 as well as expensive gifts from DeQuattro, according to the release.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins called the crime a “textbook example of public corruption,” according to the release.

Cromwell was convicted on two counts of bribery and three counts of extortion. DeQuattro was convicted on one count of bribery.

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chairman Brian Weeden expressed disappointment with Cromwell in a statement following the May conviction.

"We're disappointed that he abused the trust we placed in him as an elected official of our Tribal Nation," Weeden said in the statement. "We're disappointed that he represents an unfortunate chapter in our history and that it has detracted from the great work we are doing socially, culturally, and politically to support our people."

"For the tribal leaders today, we will look forward and focus on healing our nation with the case behind us," Weeden said.

