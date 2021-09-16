Cedric the Entertainer ready for Emmys

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer gives a preview of Sunday's in-person Emmy Awards, promising a celebration of TV. (Sept. 16)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories