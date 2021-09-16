Cedric the Entertainer ready for Emmys
Comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer gives a preview of Sunday's in-person Emmy Awards, promising a celebration of TV. (Sept. 16)
The thong-flashing scene was the only instance where Sarah Burgess said she matched the script to exactly what Monica Lewinsky said took place.
Stars like Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz dared to bare in crystals, lace, and little else as they walked the Met Gala red carpet.
Beware of major spoilers ahead... 👀
Whew, that's a BOLD look.
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
While the duo arrived separately to the 2021 Met Gala, they did attend the same star-studded afterparty
Phil Rosenthal revisits his clashes with CBS and other behind-the-scenes stories on the 25th anniversary of "Everybody Loves Raymond."
The country music star was a vibe!
"If it was me voting, he'd get my vote," Simon Cowell tells PEOPLE about which act he would choose to win season 16
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have posed together for their first magazine cover shoot, groomed to near-flawlessness by Hollywood’s finest stylists for a celebration of them as “equal partners”.
"You don’t continue a show when the person the show is about in the first place is gone."View Entire Post ›
The infidelity happened when Kanye was living away from Kim before their split.
Justin and Hailey Bieber looked stunning on the Met Gala red carpet, especially that jeweled Saint Laurent gown! But it’s not their elegant appearance that is making waves in the news, it’s one particular moment, when the couple was posing for the photographers, that has fans questioning on social media whether the model is pregnant […]
Venus and Serena Williams wore similar dresses from the same designer - Carolina Herrera - for a 1998 Vogue photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz.
Gabrielle Union had cameras flashing at the 2021 Met Gala. Luckily for us, the actress revealed to E! News how long it took to construct the must-see look and you won’t believe the answer.
Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga bodysuit and Addison Rae's Gucci gown were among the less impressive Met Gala looks, Insider's style reporter writes.
David Lee Roth never performed with Van Halen at the Video Music Awards, but the band did kick off the night in 1991 with this Van Hagar classic
The head Barb had smoke for everyone saying she refused to get vaccinated and that she was spreading inaccurate info to her 22 million followers.
Keke Palmer, who cohosted Vogue's official Met Gala livestream, didn't appear to be a fan of the plant-based menu served at the event.
Her dress was actually inspired by a Williams sisters' moment from 1998.