CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after central banker says rate hikes will continue

(Updates with Hungary cenbank comments, forint reaction) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Friday, recouping some of its recent losses after Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag flagged further 15-basis-point rate hikes over the next few months as inflationary pressures continue to rise. The forint gained about half a percent shortly after Virag's remarks before retreating, and was up 0.25% on the day and trading at 358.30 per euro by 1230 GMT. "The big Czech rate hike and the growing possibility of tightening in Poland seemed to weaken the forint's rate advantage," an FX trader in Budapest said. "But Virag's words about more rate hikes helped the currency." Virag said the tightening cycle, which began in June, would continue as long as the inflation outlook justified it. Government bond yields on the long end of the curve rose after Virag's words, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said. The yield on the 10-year bond rose about 9 basis points to 3.36%. The Polish zloty gained 0.6% and was trading at 4.5822 per euro, as higher-than-expected CPI data fuelled rate hike expectations in the country that has so far resisted any rush to tighten, wary of thwarting an economic rebound. The currency extended gains from Thursday when it jumped following the publication of the minutes of the central bank's latest meeting, which the market interpreted as showing a greater chance for a rate hike. The Czech crown also added to its gains from the previous session when it soared after the central bank delivered a higher-than-expected, 75-basis-point rate hike to 1.50% and said that more would come as it aimed to prevent inflation. Flash Polish CPI data published on Friday showed that prices rose 5.8% year-on-year in September, above expectations. "Prices are going crazy and it seems that finally, the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will have to admit that inflation is also demand-driven," Marcin Luzinski, economist at Santander Bank Poland said. "I think that the first interest rate hikes will be carried out in November, if not then early next year at the latest." Polish rate-setter Lukasz Hardt said on Friday that Poland needs to raise interest rates by 15 basis points urgently to address rising inflation. The crown firmed 0.19% on the day and was trading at 25.301 per euro, nearly 0.9% stronger than before the rate hike. Higher inflation data persuaded the bank to take further action in September, Citi wrote in a note. "This means the larger September hike is not necessarily the front-loaded tightening that would ease the tightening momentum in future." PMI data from the CEE region, also published on Friday, showed a slowdown in the pace of recovery with global shortages and rising costs crimping output growth further and slowing the pace of an economic rebound. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1430 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech EURHUF= Hungary 0 EURPLN= Polish EURRON= Romania EURHRK= Croatia EURRSD= Serbian 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1329.32 1324.880 +0.34% +29.42 0 % .BUX Budapes 53269.0 52854.65 +0.78% +26.51 t 4 % .WIG20 Warsaw 2329.70 2310.29 +0.84% +17.43 % .BETI Buchare 12590.2 12645.10 -0.43% +28.40 st 9 % .SBITOP Ljublja <.SBITOP 1166.29 1171.59 -0.45% +29.47 na > % .CRBEX Zagreb 2023.50 1999.24 +1.21% +16.34 % .BELEX1 Belgrad <.BELEX1 801.40 802.81 -0.18% +7.05% 5 e 5> .SOFIX Sofia 584.64 585.36 -0.12% +30.64 % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT=R s CZ5YT=R s CZ10YT= s Poland PL2YT=R s PL5YT=R s PL10YT= s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 2.63 2.90 3.12 1.24 Rep Hungary 2.31 2.56 2.75 1.76 Poland 0.68 1.05 1.35 0.23 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and KRishna Chandra Eluri)