CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force seizes 20 pounds of meth and $29,000 in Twin Cities

Jun. 11—MINNEAPOLIS — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force seized approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of cocaine following an investigation into drug distribution in west central Minnesota from a supplier in the Twin Cities, according to a news release from the Task Force.

According to the news release from Sgt. Ross Ardoff, commander of the task force, the drugs were recovered during execution of two search warrants June 4 at different homes in the Twins Cities area. The task force also seized more than $29,000 in cash.

Agents from the task force purchased three pounds of methamphetamine from the suspect earlier in the investigation.

The suspect is currently in custody awaiting indictment on federal drug charges. He was previously arrested in Minnesota in 2012 for controlled substance charges and was deported back to Mexico after serving his sentence, according to the news release.

The Northwest Metro Drug Task Force, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Minneapolis Police Department assisted in the case.