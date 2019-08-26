CEI (SGX:AVV) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies CEI Limited (SGX:AVV) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is CEI's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, CEI had S$7.52m of debt, up from S$5.01m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had S$7.31m in cash, and so its net debt is S$211.0k.

How Strong Is CEI's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that CEI had liabilities of S$31.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of S$1.32m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had S$7.31m in cash and S$25.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that CEI's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the S$81.5m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Carrying virtually no net debt, CEI has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With debt at a measly 0.019 times EBITDA and EBIT covering interest a whopping 53.3 times, it's clear that CEI is not a desperate borrower. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. Also good is that CEI grew its EBIT at 11% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CEI's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, CEI recorded free cash flow worth 52% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.