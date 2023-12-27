With ceiling frescoes, Folsom Lake views, Sacramento-area mansion sells for $3.93 million

A custom-built Sacramento-area mansion with several over-the-top amenities — including an infinity edge pool with expansive Folsom Lake views, a 600-foot pathway winding through a landscaped garden and koi and turtle ponds — has sold in time for the new year for $3.93 million.

Inside the home, there are features fit for royalty. Hand-painted frescoes adorn the ceiling coving in the primary bedroom suite. Granite Bay artist Teresa Fike created the panels, which depict rural and domestic scenes, listing agent Deanna Erdman of Guide Real Estate told the Sacramento Bee when the home originally listed for $5.25 million in October 2022.

“As you drive into the circular driveway you will immediately recognize the incredible detail and craftsmanship of the property,” the property listing states. “As you enter, take in the dramatic double entry staircase. You will be in awe of the view past the infinity edge pool that overlooks Folsom Lake (and) rolling green hills.”

Built in 2006 by insurance and financial services professional Steven Kaneski, the refined five-bedroom, five-bathroom home — located at 9692 Sterling Pointe Court in Loomis, California — spans 7,194 square feet. Kaneski died in 2018.

The deal closed Dec. 22, 2023 after dropping in price to $4.25 million in October.

On the grounds of the 2.8-acre property, an easy trail meanders through a botanical garden on one side of the main house, and a zero-edge pool sends an arching spray across the length and width of the water. An outdoor kitchen, fire pit and rose garden offer spaces for entertaining and relaxing. There’s also a one-bedroom guest house off the front motor court.

The entrance to the elegant main residence is dramatic from the moment you walk in. A double-entry staircase in the foyer takes you upstairs to the secondary bedrooms, a home theater and a large open patio that loos over the pool. With the front door open, guests can look straight through the entrance and out to the pool and the green hills that lead down to where the north fork of the American River meets Folsom Lake.

“It’s a spectacular vision as soon as you get to the front gates,” co-listing agent Parmis Pourarian of Guide Real Estate said. “As soon as those gates open, and you’ve got a koi pond on the left, and you’ve got a turtle pond on the right, it just sets the mood of what you’re about to see.”

