Need ceiling installation? These local KC utility companies may help you pay for it

With the cost of living on the rise in the Midwest and beyond, many Kansas City residents may be finding it difficult to pay their utility bills.

Making upgrades to your home’s efficiency or the appliances you use could offer a double-pronged solution: These improvements can lower your bills, and some local utilities provide rebates to help you pay for the upgrades.

Here’s a look at some of the rebate opportunities available in the metro and how you can apply.

Efficiency rebates

Insulating your home against the outdoor elements can help keep the warmth in during the winter and the cold air in during the summer.

Electricity giant Evergy offers rebates of up to $400 for air sealing measures and up to $650 for ceiling insulation when these upgrades are installed by one of the company’s authorized contractors. Spire also offers its customers rebates of up to $300 for air sealing and up to $500 for ceiling insulation.

Using water efficiently can also help reduce your monthly utility bills — and water-saving tools like faucet aerators and leak detection tablets are available for free through a program called Leak Stoppers.

Operated by the nonprofit Bridging the Gap, this program is available to low- and moderate-income households and includes an in-person efficiency inspection along with a free water-saving kit and other perks, like energy-efficient lightbulbs and hot water pipe insulation.

Appliance rebates

Natural gas utility company Spire offers rebates for new natural gas appliances to heat your water and your home. If you’re in the market for a new furnace, water heater or boiler, you can get up to $450 back from Spire when you upgrade to a more energy-efficient model. These appliances could also lower your future natural gas bills.

Evergy also offers rebates for new energy-efficient appliances, including central air conditioners, heat pumps and efficient water heaters. Homeowners who upgrade to a new energy-efficient heating or cooling system can save up to $1200.

Technology rebates

During the chilly winter months, it’s nice to come home to a warm, cozy living space. But leaving your heat on when you aren’t home can waste energy and bulk up your bills. Programmable smart thermostats are a convenient solution — and Evergy offers them to some electricity customers for free.

You don’t need to own your home to qualify for this program, and your new thermostat will even connect to a mobile app that you can use to check and adjust your home’s temperature remotely. Rather than spend upwards of $150 on a programmable thermostat, simply sign up on Evergy’s website to have one sent to your home.

Kansas Gas Service, which serves many areas in southern and eastern Kansas, including parts of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, offers a rebate of $3,000 for customers who purchase a vehicle that runs partially or fully on compressed natural gas. Visit the utility’s website for more information.

Do you have more questions about energy efficiency programs or utility costs in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.