Ceiling partially collapses at Lockport Township HS

Aerospace giant Boeing has confirmed that it is dealing with a “cyber incident,” days after the company was listed on the leak site of the LockBit ransomware gang. In a statement given to TechCrunch, Boeing spokesperson Jim Prolux confirmed that attackers had targeted “elements of our parts and safety business.” This confirmation comes soon after the Russia-linked LockBit ransomware gang claimed responsibility for a cyberattack targeting Boeing.