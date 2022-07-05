Cekoyia M. Riechers fails to appear for scheduled hearing, plea expected Wednesday

NEW PHILDELPHIA — An Akron woman accused of dumping her friend's body after a fatal overdose in October failed to make a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.

Assistant Tuscarawas County prosecutor Scott Deedrick asked the judge to issue an arrest warrant for Cekoyia M. Riechers.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest declined to issue a warrant.

"She has appeared at all ... past hearings," he said, adding that her failure to appear was "extremely irresponsible and careless."

Riechers, 26, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of tampering with evidence, one count of gross abuse of a corpse and one count of failure to report a death.

She was expected to change her plea on Tuesday at a hearing scheduled for the purpose of discussing the status of the case.

"We did touch base with her moments ago," defense attorney Noah Munyer said in court Tuesday afternoon. "She indicates that, basically, she forgot to come. She didn't think it was today."

Deedrick called that explanation insufficient.

"I don't think that it slipped her mind," he said.

Munyer said he expects Riechers to change her plea on Wednesday.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, on what had been her scheduled trial date.

Ernest said he will issue an arrest warrant if Riechers fails to appear at the appointed time on Wednesday.

Munyer said that if Riechers decides she wants a trial, she will go through it with another attorney because he and co-counsel Jacob Will are not prepared for trial.

One tampering with evidence charge alleges Riechers cleaned a dolly with bleach and water on or about Oct. 25 and Oct. 26. Another evidence tampering charge alleges she disposed of cleaning items and Sherrell's personal items between Oct. 23 and 26.

The corpse abuse charge says that between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26, Riechers treated the body of Amber L. Sherrell in a way that would outrage community sensibilities. The same time frame is specified in the charge of failure to report knowledge of a death.

Story continues

Riechers and codefendant Daniel J. Fitzgerald allegedly put Sherrell's body along White Bridge Road in Goshen Township in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, three days after she died from an overdose.

Sheriff's Detective Lt. Adam Fisher said Sherrell died while in the company of Riechers at Riechers' home at 39 S. Johnson Ave. in Dover. Riechers called Fitzgerald, her boyfriend, as the overdose was occurring, according to Fisher. Fitzgerald drove to Riechers' house in Dover to help her deal with the body, Fisher said.

Riechers is free on her own recognizance.

Fitzgerald, 38, is listed in court records as being a state prison inmate in Youngstown. The former Akron resident has pleaded not guilty on two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of gross abuse of a corpse and one count of failure to report knowledge of a death.

Fitzgerald is scheduled to have a final pretrial hearing Aug. 9 and a jury trial Aug. 17.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Woman scheduied to resolve body-dumping case with plea Wednesday