Cekoyia Riechers sentenced to three years for dumping friend's body

NEW PHILADELPHIA ― An Akron woman who dumped her friend's body after a fatal overdose has been sentenced to three years in prison for gross abuse of a corpse, failure to report a death and three counts of evidence tampering.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest sentenced Cekoyia M. Riechers, 26, on Tuesday for crimes she committed after Amber L. Sherrell, 38, died in her home.

Riechers put Sherrell's body along White Bridge Road in Goshen Township in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, three days after she died from an overdose. Codefendant Daniel J. Fitzgerald has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that allege he assisted in the crimes.

The judge called the conduct "outrageous," noting that Riechers failed to contact the fire or police departments, who could have treated Sherrell's body with respect even if they could not have saved her.

Sherrell's sister Ashley Whims cried while she told the judge about the effects Sherrell's death and the disposal of her body had on her family. She said she had to call their mother to tell her that an unidentified body matched Sherrell's description. She said her loss had completely changed her life and those of others who loved Sherrell.

"Amber was a bright, beautiful, shining light to all of us," said Amber Whims, of Rittman. "She's gone, never having an opportunity to battle her demons ... never having the chance to turn her life around."

She said her sister's death denied her the chance to become the mother she wanted to be to her 9-year-old son. Circumstances following Sherrell's death delayed her funeral.

Whims questioned why Riechers did not call 911 after she found Sherrell was not breathing correctly, or three hours later, when she was unresponsive.

"What was she trying to hide?" Whims said. "Instead, she called her boyfriend. Once they knew she was gone, they moved her body from Cekoyia's house to her garage. They threw her in a disgusting garage with trash, covering her with whatever they could find to conceal her from being seen and let her body lay there, decomposing, bugs crawling in her eyes and laying eggs.

"How in God's name could they treat someone so cruelly that would literally give the shirt off her back to someone in need?" Whims asked.

She said the dolly used to move Sherrell left permanent marks across her chest and abdomen. She said her sister's eyes were swollen and black from blood that pooled due to the way her body was left.

While Sherrell's mother, Karen Taylor and stepfather Jeff Taylor declined to view the body at the funeral home, Ashley and her husband Chris Whims did.

"She looked terrible, an image I will never forget," Ashley said. Her voice broke as she cried and said, "There was my beautiful sister, laying on a metal cot, not breathing, heart no longer beating.

"I wanted to wrap my arms around her. I wanted to lay my head on her chest. But I was afraid to even touch her with the fear of tearing more of her skin. Instead, I gently and cautiously rubbed her shoulder, telling her how sorry I was this happened to her and how much I loved her," Ashley Whims said.

Whims said she understood that the defendants could not be charged with additional crimes because they could not be proven.

Assistant county prosecutor Scott Deedrick said the case has unanswered questions: Where did the drugs come from? Would Sherrell have lived if Riechers had called for help? He called Riechers' actions inexplicable, unimaginable and unfathomable.

Riechers said at the sentencing hearing that she was sorry for what she did. But after sheriff's deputies began to escort her from the courtroom, she shouted that Sherrell still talked to her. To the assembled friends and family she said, "Y'all didn't love her when she was alive."

During the official proceeding, Riechers said, "I regret what I did. I didn't know how to handle the situation. I just didn't know. I regret not calling the right person for help.

"I'm suffering the consequences. I have kids. They need me. They're just my main concern. I couldn't imagine being away from them for three years," Riechers said.

Ernest denied a defense request to let the defendant to remain free for a week to make arrangements for the care of her children. Immediately after sentencing, she was taken to the county jail to await transfer to a state prison.

Defense attorney Jacob Will of Canton asked the judge to sentence Riechers to probation or local incarceration. He said it would be easier for everyone because Riechers has received a subpoena to testify at her codefendant's trial.

He said his client showed remorse and accepted responsibility by giving a full statement to law enforcement.

Judge Ernest said Riechers talked with law enforcement officers only after they cornered her, and when cooperation would serve her best.

Ernest said his sentencing decision had to be supported by the facts and the law. He said state guidelines favor concurrent jail terms, rather than consecutive terms for each crime.

