Celanese and DuPont sign chemical mega-merger

Dan Primack
·1 min read

Celanese (NYSE: CE) agreed to buy most of DuPont's (NYSE: DD) mobility and materials business for $11 billion in cash, reportedly beating out private equity firms like Apollo Global Management and Carlyle.

Why it matters: This is the chemical industry's largest merger in two years, and the richest ever for Irving, Texas-based Celanese.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Details: The unit last year generated around $5 billion in revenue, and mostly focuses on making polymers and resins for auto applications. DuPont announced its sale intentions last November, upon agreeing to buy Rogers Corp. for $5.2 billion.

The bottom line: "The deal, DuPont's biggest since its split from DowDuPont, furthers CEO Ed Breen's strategy of doubling down on the company's electronics and water solutions businesses." — Reuters

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Celanese to Buy Most of DuPont’s Mobility and Materials Unit for $11 Billion

    The DuPont unit, which makes polymers, resins and various products for cars and other applications, last year generated almost a third of the company’s total annual sales.

  • Celanese Nears $11 Billion DuPont Materials Unit Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Celanese Corp. is nearing a deal to buy DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s mobility and materials arm in an agreement that could be announced as soon as Friday, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of Cars In

  • Celanese nears over $10 billion deal to buy DuPont unit - Bloomberg News

    Celanese and DuPont did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. DuPont's mobility and materials division, which makes products ranging from heat-resistant car engine covers to structural adhesives, generated about 30% of the company's annual sales reported earlier this month. DuPont, once part of the erstwhile chemical giant DowDuPont, has been simplifying its portfolio.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy at Unbelievable Bargains

    These stocks have tremendous growth prospects that make their current valuations look really attractive.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Death cross crystallizes in Nasdaq Composite on Friday for first time in 2 years, in a bearish sign for the stock market

    The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

    Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway recently disclosed what stocks they bought and sold in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Billionaire investor Dan Loeb says there's an epic $1 trillion opportunity in Amazon that the market is failing to see

    In a private call with Third Point investors, Loeb put AWS' enterprise value above $1.5 trillion and its core retail business at $1 trillion, the WSJ reported.

  • As Billions Fly, Ubisoft Analyst Just Wondering Why Nobody Wants To Buy It

    With three massive game industry acquisitions this year already, everyone’s wondering what will happen to the few big publishers and studios left. Chief among those question marks is Ubisoft, the Assassin’s Creed maker currently struggling to make new hits. Amidst delays and employee frustration, analysts grilled the French publisher during an earnings call today over why it hasn’t already been bought.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Bitcoin could plummet to $10,000 by 2023 as 3 macro factors of crypto prices suggest weakness ahead, Stifel says

    "In 2022, we see bitcoin in a broad trading range bounded by year-to-date intra-day levels with greater downside risk in 2023," Stifel said.

  • Redfin stock tanks after forecast shows losses expanding as iBuying business grows

    Redfin Corp. shares plunged more than 10% in after-hours trading Thursday, after executives predicted losses in the first quarter of 2022 would exceed full-year losses in 2021 as the company maintains an iBuying business that a rival dropped.

  • Options Bulls Blast Nvidia Stock Despite Crytpo Concerns

    NVDA is brushing off better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue

  • Fertilizer Markets Roiled by Belarus Potash Force Majeure

    (Bloomberg) -- A Belarusian potash miner that accounts for a major chunk of global supply has declared force majeure, shaking up a market that’s already contending with soaring prices.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adr

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.

  • Power prices crash as Storm Eunice drives wind turbines - live updates

    Macron forced to pump almost £2bn into EDF after capping energy prices Pay-per-mile road charging 'threatens electric car sales' FTSE 100 edges lower after retail sales boost Kate Andrews: Covid has made politicians like Trudeau power crazy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    This afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET, the biggest name in graphics semiconductor chips will report its sales and profits for fiscal Q4 2021, and for the whole year as well. Wall Street has told investors that Nvidia grew its sales 48% in Q4, and grew its earnings 58%. If true, that would be pretty incredible growth, and some analysts think Nvidia may have done even better than this, with investment bank Piper Sandler, for example, saying yesterday that the company will probably beat expectations -- and raise guidance as well.