Celanese (NYSE:CE) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 2.9% on the 14th of November to $0.70, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.68. This takes the dividend yield to 2.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Celanese's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Celanese was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 38.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 27%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Celanese Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 27% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Celanese has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 25% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Celanese Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Celanese you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Is Celanese not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

