Celanese's (NYSE:CE) Dividend Will Be US$0.68

Celanese Corporation's (NYSE:CE) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.68 per share on 8th of March. This means that the annual payment will be 1.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Celanese's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Celanese's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 9.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 20%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Celanese Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.20 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 30% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Celanese has grown earnings per share at 23% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Celanese's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Celanese has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

