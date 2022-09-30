Celeb-Approved Jewelry Designer Steff Eleoff Unveils “GOLD” Collection

Canada-based jewelry designer Steff Eleoff has reimagined staple accessories with the release of her latest collection. Fans of the brand include celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Jenner, Kali Uchis, CL and Willow Smith.

True the the collection’s name “GOLD,” Eleoff’s subversive pieces shined in a new gold colorway. The lineup introduces pieces like the Gold Bangle, Gold Squiggle, Gold Sedona and Gold Drip. The Gold Hip Chain is dubbed as one of the bestsellers while Gold Goop and Gold Earcuff are this season’s standout designs. The designs are captured in a campaign lensed by Louisa Meng and starring Dosha Deng.

Take a look at the campaign above. The “GOLD” collection is now available on the Steff Eleoff’s website.