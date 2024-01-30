This celeb has teamed up with Airbnb —take a look at her glam Fort Lauderdale listing

So you say you want to sleep with La La Anthony? In your dreams!

No joke. Because you kind of can. The in-your-dreams part.

The reality star has teamed up with Airbnb to deck out a killer 2,491 square foot crib in Fort Lauderdale, apparently one of her fave Florida hangout spots.

La La Anthony is partnering with Airbnb as a creative advisor for a home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Basketball Wife didn’t just slap her name on the two-story pad, and collect a check. Anthony put in some work for this sweet listing, appropriately called La La Land.

The “Think Like a Man” actress’ title is “creative advisor,” meaning she did important stuff like handpick the color schemes, luxury linens, gourmet eats in the pantry. The 44 year old even curated the “fun, modern” artwork on the walls and furnished the medicine cabinet with hair products from her own line, Inala.

La La Anthony curated the art and furnishings of La La Land.

As for the five bedroom, four bathroom spread, it comes replete with such tropical winter necessities as a patio, pool, lounge chairs and countless selfie opportunities for the ‘Gram.

“La La Land is a modern, design-forward space curated by yours truly in partnership with Airbnb,” reads Anthony’s description. “With luxurious touches, colorful art and design inside and out – I’m excited for y’all to see the world through my eyes.”

Caveat: This place isn’t exactly on the ocean, so no water views; you’ll need to use a faux filter on your pics or actually bike a few blocks (roughly a mile) to the beach.

Because the home is in Victoria Park, a laid-back neighborhood that’s known for its “Old Florida” feel and vacation vibe.

“You’ll find yourself surrounded by the natural beauty of the area, with parks, trails and tropical beaches nearby and tempted to indulge at the many bars and restaurants it has to offer,” adds the description. “With the energy of downtown just minutes away, it’s the perfect homebase for your ultimate getaway.”

Guests are responsible for making their way to and from out of whichever tundra they’re based. Translation: Don’t ask Anthony to play travel agent for you, OK? She’s a single mom now, having filed for divorce from NBA baller Carmelo Anthony in June 2021. They share son Kiyan, 16.

LA LA LAND

From $439 a night, through Sept. 25, 2024. Book at www.airbnb.com.