Celebrate 20 years of the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala at EverBank Stadium

The Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala is right around the corner and this year’s fundraiser is heading to a new venue; the field at EverBank Stadium.

This will mark the 20th anniversary of the wine tasting gala.

“Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits has invited wineries who represent hundreds of fine and artisanal wines from around the world to excite wine enthusiasts and novices alike,” the Jay Fund said on their website announcing new details of the event. “The event features dishes from Northeast Florida’s top restaurants, with a blend of classic southern comfort foods, flavors of the coast and a dash of international flair.”

The highly anticipated event will be held on Feb. 29 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Parking for non-sponsor guests will be available in Lot J.

Tickets are on sale now.

“To date, the Jay Fund has provided $24 million in support to over 5,600 families in Northeast Florida and the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan Area,” the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation said.

