Celebrate the arrival of 2024 with these events across metro Atlanta

The New Year is quickly approaching.

Across the metro area, there are numerous options for activities for people of all ages.

Here are just some of the exciting events taking place:

Atlanta:

DeKalb:

Dance hall in Decatur at DeKalb History Center at 101 E Court Square in Decatur

Cobb:

Gwinnett:

Henry :

Tallapoosa:

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: