Celebrate the arrival of 2024 with these events across metro Atlanta
The New Year is quickly approaching.
Across the metro area, there are numerous options for activities for people of all ages.
Here are just some of the exciting events taking place:
Atlanta:
Noon Year’s Eve at the Hotel at Avalon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9000 Avalon Blvd in Alpharetta
New Year’s Bubble Bash at Children’s Museum from 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive in Atlanta
New Year’s Eve with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. at Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs
New Year’s Eve Peach Fest at The Gallery inside Underground Atlanta from 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. on 50 Upper Alabama Street in Atlanta
DeKalb:
Dance hall in Decatur at DeKalb History Center at 101 E Court Square in Decatur
Cobb:
Gwinnett:
Henry :
Tallapoosa:
