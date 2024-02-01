Celebrate Black history at these events across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Honor and celebrate those who paved the way this Black History Month at these events across the Las Vegas valley.

African American Heritage Exhibition 2024: A Collection of the Inspirational Black Experience

In this annual exhibition, the focus is on artists that live and work in Las Vegas and other southwestern states.

The exhibition was curated by Joseph Watson and will be open through April 25. The exhibit hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed weekends and holidays.

This year’s featured artists include Lucky Wenzel, Mike Kelley, Drae, Q’shaundra James, Grady Williams III, LaRon Emcee, Harold Bradford, Gail Brito Watson, Brent Holmes, Joseph Watson, Vezun, Lolita Develay and Dana Satterwhite.

Night of Expressions Youth Talent Showcase

Join the community as the city of Las Vegas hosts an afternoon showcase featuring multi-talented local youth and young adults. This experience unveils the talents of community young adult performers in recognition and celebration of Black History Month. Participants will be singing, dancing, acting, playing music and performing the spoken word.

The showcase will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park.

Good Time Catfish Fry

Doolittle Senior Center will be holding their annual fish fry at the community center on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. This is a time to gather, socialize and enjoy food that nourishes the soul. Attendees are urged to purchase lunch tickets in advance at the community center, as spaces are limited. For more information, please call 702.229.6125.

Black Weekend 2024: 11th Annual Kemet in the Desert Lecture Series

The series is a cultural celebration of the African diaspora, including dancing, music, spoken word and affirmations in afro-ritualistic traditions. World-renowned master teachers of African and Egyptian history, culture and religion will make presentations.

The series will take place Feb. 9 through Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre.

Friday’s keynote speaker is Ilia “Rashad” Muhammad, an educator, author and researcher from Memphis, Tennessee. Saturday’s speaker is Anika Daniels-Osaze, who studied ancient Egypt for 30 years, focusing on language, spirituality and ancient medicine.

City of Henderson’s Annual Gospel Fest

In honor of Black History Month, join the City of Henderson for its annual Gospel Fest on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater.

The afternoon will feature local pastors and gospel artists with authentic southern and soul food. Local artists set perform include Christopher Williams, Pastor Antone Dotson- Parson, Corey Ellis, Ken Young, Victory Missionary Baptist Church, and Musical Director Minister Joe Pigee.

All seating is general admission. For additional concert details, visit cityofhenderson.com.

Springs Preserve 15th Annual Black History Month Festival

Join Springs Preserve on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. for the 15th annual Black History Month Festival to commemorate the tremendous contributions of African-Americans to Southern Nevada’s rich history and culture. The family friendly festival celebrates Black history through educational activities, live music and dance performances, arts and crafts, historic photo exhibits, and authentic African-American cuisine.

This year’s theme is “African Americans and the Arts.”

Admission to the festival includes free entrance to the Springs Preserve’s museums and galleries, including the Nevada State Museum. Reservations are required.

City of North Las Vegas Black Hair Care Drive

Throughout the month of February, the City of North Las Vegas will be hosting a Black hair care product drive to benefit North Las Vegas students. Donations can be dropped off at the North Las Vegas City Hall lobby or donated online through an Amazon registry here.

Black History Month Kick-off at North Las Vegas City Hall

The City of North Las Vegas will be holding a Black History Month kick-off event on Feb. 6 at 8:30 at the North Las Vegas City Hall to celebrate the achievement of the African Americans and to recognize their central role in U.S. history.

The celebration will include presentation of the CNLV Black History Month Proclamation to an outstanding City of North Las Vegas resident, singing of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and a group photo of employees wearing traditional African clothing.

Unsung Heroes: Black History Month Art Exhibit & Reception

Join the City of the World Art Gallery artists for a special Black History Month Art Exhibit from Feb. 12 through Mar. 14 at the North Las Vegas City Hall to commemorate and honor the African-Americans who shaped history.

Works will be available for view and purchase with a reception taking place on Feb. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Finding Your Roots

Are you interested in exploring your family tree? Experts from the Family History Center will be available to explain the basics of family history research and the free resources available.

The program is open to everyone and in honor of Black History Month, particular resources will be available for those who are researching their black ancestors.

For more information contact the Alexander Library at 702-633-2880 or by email at nlvrefdesk@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

City of North Las Vegas Black-Owned Business Fair

On Saturday, Feb. 24 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the City of North Las Vegas will celebrate Black-owned businesses and give the public an opportunity to learn about and support them.

The celebration will take place at the Alexander Library and will include local vendors, a library open house, food trucks, a live DJ, performances, kids activities and community resources.

The event is free and open to the public.

City of North Las Vegas “Black Women of Achievement” Panel Discussion

The City of North Las Vegas will be holding a discussion with local esteemed Black women leaders achieving success in their careers and lives.

The discussion will take place at the Alexander Library on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The panelists include:

• Pamela Goynes-Brown, Mayor, City of North Las Vegas

• Sandra Douglass Morgan, President, Las Vegas Raiders

• Jacqueline Gravatt, Chief of Police, City of North Las Vegas Police Department

Black History Heroes Bingo

Join the City of North Las Vegas at the Alexander Library on Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for a special African-American Heritage Month celebration by playing bingo.

Learn about important figures in Black History and win prizes! For more information, contact the Alexander Library at 702-633-2880, or email us at nlvrefdesk@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

The event is free and open to the public.

Black-owned Food Trucks at City Hall

Every Wednesday and Thursday throughout the month of February a black-owned food truck business will be onsite at the North Las Vegas City Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. providing delectable lunch options for city staff and the public. Feel free to drop by and support these small businesses.

