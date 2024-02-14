Celebrate Black History Month with these 4 events in Springfield

As we hit the midway point in February, there are still plenty of opportunities to celebrate Black History Month in the Springfield area.

There are many historic sites in Springfield that have ties to Black history. Throughout the month there will be events to commemorate black history and opportunities to educate those who attend. The events will include walking tours, history hikes, and lunchtime programs offered throughout the month.

Everyone is welcome to sign up for these events for an educational experience and a fun time.

People who are interested in attending these events are encouraged to sign up in advance.

Here's a look at 4 events happening the rest of this month.

Feb. 15: The Underground Railroad

Members of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area will be hosting the Lunch and Learn session for The Underground Railroad in Springfield on Feb. 15.

Guest speakers will be discussing research on local hearings in the Illinois Supreme Court related to the Underground Railroad. They will also be discussing podcast resources and their plans for future programs.

This event will start at noon and is being held at the Lincoln-Herndon Law Office building on Sixth and Adams.

More: 'Important effort': Illinois Underground Railroad Task Force works to connect projects

Feb. 19: The Campaign Speeches of Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama held two speeches at the Old State Capitol during his first campaign. The first one on Feb. 10, 2007, to announce his candidacy while the second was held on Aug. 23, 2008, to announce then Senator Joe Biden as his running mate.

On Feb. 19, former staff members of IDNR who worked behind the scenes during the speeches will hold a lunch and learn discussion to talk about both events. A lectern that was used during the speech will be put on display during this event along with a marker where Obama stood for both speeches.

The event starts at noon and will be held at the Lincoln-Herndon Office building. Guests who attended either event are encouraged to share their memories.

Feb. 24: Black History Cemetery Walk/Race Riot Walking Tour

Two events will be held on Feb. 24; the Black History Cemetery Walk and the Race Riot Walking Tour. The hiking event is a 90-minute event hosted by the Springfield State Historic Sites and the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum. A walk through the Oak Ridge Cemetery that focuses on the history of the black community in Springfield, all of their great tragedies and biggest success stories. This event will start at the museum, 1440 Monument Ave., at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Race Riot Walking Tour will be a 1.5-mile walking tour highlighting some of the areas where the violence took place during the 1908 Springfield Race Riots. The walking tour will start in the Visitor Center in the Lincoln-Herndon Law Office building. The tours start at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

More: The 1908 Springfield Race Riot: An unseemly chapter of Springfield history

Feb. 29: Langston Hughes

On Feb. 29 the IDNR state historic sites team will be at the Lincoln-Herndon Law Office for a lunch and learn discussion to talk about Langston Hughes’ life and his friendship with Vachel Lindsay.

This discussion is meant to highlight his life and work while also showing interesting details about the friendship between Hughes and Lindsay.

The Vachel Lindsay Association and other staff will be using historic letters and other details to showcase during this event. This event will start at noon, guests are encouraged to bring lunch during the event.

A limited quantity of the vinyl stickers will be available for purchase throughout the month at the Lincoln Tomb, Dana-Thomas House, Vachel Lindsay Home, Springfield Visitor Center, Lincoln Home National Historic Site, and the Illinois State Museum.

