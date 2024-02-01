Celebrate Black History Month and Black excellence in Miami with art, music and theater

In Miami, the best way to celebrate Black History Month is by celebrating Black art.

This is your February installment of Arts Notes, the Herald’s monthly arts and culture column written by yours truly, arts reporter Amanda Rosa. Check out our first Arts Notes from last month here. (Have any recommendations for March? Email arosa@miamiherald.com.)

Miami’s arts scene boasts incredible work by Black artists, so be sure to support local Black art when it’s not February, too.

South Florida arts and culture groups are planning a month of must-see Black art, music and theater. Here’s your art itinerary.

Festival pays homage to legendary Black female jazz composer

The work and life of jazz composer Mary Lou Williams (left) will be celebrated during New World Symphony’s “I Dream A World” festival.” This photograph of Williams was taken in her New York apartment in 1947. William Gottlieb

New World Symphony’s “I Dream A World” festival returns to honor the life and work of Mary Lou Williams, also known as the “first lady of jazz.” A child piano prodigy, Williams blossomed into a prolific and influential jazz composer, mentor and advocate.

The month of events kicks off Feb. 4 with a family-friendly jazz concert, arts and crafts and free ice cream. The festival includes a documentary film screening, a cabaret-style show and performances of Williams’ work. The symphony will perform the world premiere of “History: A Wind Symphony,” the last piece of music Williams’ wrote as she died from cancer. The work was believed to be lost to history, until now.

When: Feb. 4 - 25

Where: New World Center (500 17th St., Miami Beach) and The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater (819 NW Second Ave., Miami)

Info: Full schedule and tickets available online at https://www.nws.edu/harlem

‘Black Ark’ sculpture comes to life with music and poetry

“Recapturing Memories of the Black Ark” by artist Gary Simmons will be brought to life with poetry and music at Pérez Art Museum Miami. Scott McCrossen/Courtesy of PAMM

During Miami Art Week, Pérez Art Museum Miami unveiled “Gary Simmons: Public Enemy,” a major solo exhibition on the artist Gary Simmons, who explores themes of race, class and American pop culture in his work.

As part of the exhibition, PAMM is also displaying one of Simmons’ most emblematic works, an interactive sculptural installation called “Recapturing Memories of the Black Ark.” The artwork is a wooden stage with a pyramid stack of speakers encased in wood that Simmons salvaged from the streets of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. The artwork is meant to bring people together with music and art.

PAMM is planning to activate the stage with poets and music.

When: Several events planned in February can be viewed online. “Public Enemy” exhibition open until April 28.

Where: Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Info: $18 for adults. https://www.pamm.org/en/event/recapturing-memories-of-the-black-ark-programming

Overtown library displays renowned Miami artist’s work

1/29/03-C.W. GRIFFIN/HERALD STAFF-MIAMI--Miami native and self-taught artist Purvis Young is turning 60 and a showing of his work will be on display at the library in Downtown Miami. (2 of 3 photos) C.W. GRIFFIN

Purvis Young, born Feb. 2, 1943 in Liberty City, was once heralded by the Washington Post as “perhaps the most famous painter to ever come out of Florida.” A prolific artist known for constantly painting on inexpensive materials, found objects and the since-destroyed buildings of Goodbread Alley, Young died in 2010.

On his birthday, the Culmer Overtown Branch Library is celebrating Purvis Young Day by displaying his artwork. You can also view the mural he painted at Bakehouse Art Complex in Wynwood, which was recently saved thanks to a team of “art doctors.”

When: Feb 2, 4 p.m.

Where: Culmer Overtown Branch Library, 350 NW 13th St., Miami

Info: Guests are encouraged to RSVP over email at purvisyoungday@gmail.com

Famed Black dance group performs downtown

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 2 and 3. Paul Kolnik/Courtesy of Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, an internationally renowned dance group, will perform at The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts’ Ziff Ballet Opera House.

The group was founded by Alvin Ailey, a legendary choreographer, in 1958 and was recognized by U.S. Congressional resolution as an American “Cultural Ambassador to the World.” At the Arsht Center, the group is performing “Revelations,” a piece choreographed by Ailey himself.

Before the Feb. 2 performance, the Arsht Center will celebrate Ailey’s legacy with a pre-show activation on the plaza where visitors can learn dance choreography and watch the Florida Memorial University marching band, dance and step teams.

When: Feb. 2, 8 p.m. Feb. 3, 2 p.m.

Where: Ziff Ballet Opera House, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Info: Tickets and program available online https://www.arshtcenter.org

Tell your Miami story at a local artist’s installation

An image from Cornuelis Tulloch’s upcoming exhibtion at Locust Projects in Miami. Courtesy of Cornelius Tulloch

Interdisciplinary artist Cornelius Tulloch loves Miami. And Miami loves him back.

Tulloch is one of several Miami-based artists who have received more national and international attention in recent years. During a very busy Miami Art Week, Tulloch opened “Poetics of Place,” an architectural installation at Locust Projects. The installation reimagines the typical Miami porch in a dystopian, underwater future where gentrification and climate change have taken their toll on the city.

As part of the artwork, locals are encouraged to call this number, 305-504-6151, to share their favorite memories stories about Miami.

When: On view until Feb. 17

Where: Locust Projects, 297 NE 67 ST, Miami

Info: Free and open to the public, Wednesday to Saturday. https://locustprojects.org/exhibitions/project-room/poetics-of-place.html

Miami-based theater company presents blues ballet in Broward

A dancer performs in Brévo Theatre’s “Emancipation Blues,” a ballet that pays tribute to blues music and African American freedom. Courtesy of Brévo Theatre

Brévo Theatre is presenting the debut of “Emancipation Blues,” a ballet that pays tribute to blues music and African American freedom, in Pompano Beach. The piece was written, directed and choreographed by Brévo Theatre co-founder, Terrence “TM” Pride. It features West African, modern, jazz, tap and hip-hop dance styles with jazz melodies by Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald.

Brévo Theatre is a nonprofit dedicated to programming and performances for, by and starring young artists of color. I spoke with co-founder Zaylin Yates about Brévo Theatre for the Herald’s Giving Day series.

“We have a vision, we have a plan for what we want to do,” Yates said. “And all we want to do is be of service and uplift the entire community.”

When: Feb. 11, 3 p.m.

Where: Pompano Beach Library & Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Info: $25 tickets available online https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/brevo-theatre/6581dff618a3800e3b106d92/tickets

This story was produced with financial support from The Pérez Family Foundation, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.