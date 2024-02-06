Celebrate Black History Month with events at the Indianapolis Public Library

The Indianapolis Public Library offers multiple different ways to celebrate Black History Month. From events to

"Lifting Black voices highlights the richness of our culture - what we contribute and connect to in our community," Kim Ewers, the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer at the Indianapolis Public Library said. "Lifting Black voices also inspires people for the possibilities that lay ahead."

Here are three events the Indianapolis Public Library is offering for Black History Month.

Meet the Artists

Meet the Artists, an annual exhibit celebrating Indianapolis’ prominent African American artists, will return to celebrate its 36th anniversary at Central Library.

Art will be on display throughout Central Library from Jan. 31 to March 23 and can be viewed during its normal business hours.

The Gala Opening Reception will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Central Library. The event is free and for all ages.

History On Stage: Madam CJ Walker, Ida B. Wells and Harriet Tubman

Soulful Journeys of Women will present live performances of historic figures. Experience a live performance from two historic ladies: Madam CJ Walker & a Sales Associate, Madam CJ Walker & Ida B. Wells, or Ida B. Wells & Harriet Tubman. After a 45-minute presentation, they will answer audience questions for 15 minutes.

This event is taking place at multiple locations throughout February. It is free to attend and you do not need to register. You can find the full list of events here.

Barriers & Breakthroughs: The Long History of Unequal Education in Indianapolis

Join a conversation led by historians from the Indiana Remembrance Coalition to learn about the barriers and breakthroughs faced by Black children in Indiana and Marion County.

This event takes place at Central Library on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 10:30 a.m. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Register here.

What other events is the library hosting for Black History Month?

You can view the full calendar of events for Black History Month on their website.

Visit the Center for Black Literature & Culture

The Center for Black Literature & Culture (CBLC) is home to the Indianapolis Public Library's largest collection of materials by Black authors.

This collection features Black authors whose work impacts local, national and global culture in literature, sports, business, politics, science and music, making it a great place to start if you are looking to read books by Black authors.

The CBLC’s also has a website, The Power of Black Voices, which contains artifacts, photographs and articles across many categories.

The CBLC is located in Central Library and can be accessed during the library's normal business hours.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Public Library events highlight Black History Month