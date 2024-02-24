Celebrate Buffalo Bill’s birthday in LeClaire

Come celebrate Buffalo Bill’s birthday Sunday in LeClaire.

Events include breakfast at Happy Joe’s with Buffalo Bill, 9-11 a.m., and a birthday party for him at the Buffalo Bill Museum, noon-4 p.m., a news release says.

The breakfast is $5.50 for children, and $10.50 for adults. The party at the museum is $1 for everyone.

(Photo courtesy Buffalo Bill Museum)

Wayne Rettig, a Buffalo Bill impersonator from Wisconsin, will be there.

The party will be the official launch for the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show coming to LeClaire on June 29 and 30.

The party at the museum will include a Name the Buffalo contest, live music, a local gun expert, and a buffalo-chip throwing contest with prizes.

The museum is at 199 N. Front St. on the levee in LeClaire. For more information, visit here.

