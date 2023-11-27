Celebrate Christmas with an array of West Tennessee parades

Hundreds lined up flanking Main Street to watch the annual Christmas Parade that brought local high school bands, dance groups, and many others to downtown in Jackson, Tenn., on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

It's Holiday Season once again in West Tennessee, and with it brings a host of Christmas parades. Pine Trees, Parade floats, Santa Clauses galore. Here are the parades happening throughout the region:

November 27

The Town of Alamo will be hosting it's third annual parade on the intersection of E Church St and W Church St at 6 PM.

The Town of Trenton will be hosting it's fifth annual parade downtown at 6 PM.

The Town of Dyersburg will be hosting it's 72nd annual parade downtown at 7 PM.

November 28

The Town of Medina will be hosting it's annual it's annual parade beginning on Main St. at 6 PM.

The Town of Halls will be hosting it's annual parade beginning at Halls Elementary at 7 PM.

December 2

The Town of Somerville will be hosting it's annual parade beginning at Town Hall at 3 PM.

The Town of McKenzie will be hosting it's annual Big Jingle Christmas parade downtown at 4 PM.

The Town of Dyer will be hosting it's annual parade downtown at 5 PM.

The Town of Saltillo will be hosting it's Saltillo’s Christmas on Main parade at 5 PM.

The Town of South Fulton will be hosting it's annual parade at 5:30 PM.

The Town of Brownsville will be hosting it's annual parade at 6 PM.

The Town of Bolivar will be hosting it's annual parade at 6 PM.

The Town of Gleason will be hosting it's annual parade at 6 PM.

The Town of Kenton will be hosting it's annual White Squirrel Christmas parade at 6:30 PM.

December 3

The Town of Selmer will be hosting it's annual parade at 5 PM.

The Town of Decaturville will be hosting it's annual parade at 5 PM.

December 4

The City of Jackson will be hosting it's annual parade beginning at City Hall at 6:30 PM.

The City of Savannah will be hosting it's annual parade at 6:30 PM.

The City of Martin will be hosting it's Kiwanis Christmas Parade at 7 PM.

December 5

The City of Milan will be hosting it's annual parade beginning on Main St. at 6:30 PM.

The Town of Henderson will be hosting it's annual parade beginning on Main St. at 7 PM.

The Town of Union City will be hosting it's annual parade beginning on S. First St. at 7 PM.

The Town of Clarksburg will be hosting it's annual parade at 7 PM.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Celebrate Christmas with an array of West Tennessee parades