Celebrate Christmas with an array of West Tennessee parades
It's Holiday Season once again in West Tennessee, and with it brings a host of Christmas parades. Pine Trees, Parade floats, Santa Clauses galore. Here are the parades happening throughout the region:
November 27
The Town of Alamo will be hosting it's third annual parade on the intersection of E Church St and W Church St at 6 PM.
The Town of Trenton will be hosting it's fifth annual parade downtown at 6 PM.
The Town of Dyersburg will be hosting it's 72nd annual parade downtown at 7 PM.
November 28
The Town of Medina will be hosting it's annual it's annual parade beginning on Main St. at 6 PM.
The Town of Halls will be hosting it's annual parade beginning at Halls Elementary at 7 PM.
December 2
The Town of Somerville will be hosting it's annual parade beginning at Town Hall at 3 PM.
The Town of McKenzie will be hosting it's annual Big Jingle Christmas parade downtown at 4 PM.
The Town of Dyer will be hosting it's annual parade downtown at 5 PM.
The Town of Saltillo will be hosting it's Saltillo’s Christmas on Main parade at 5 PM.
The Town of South Fulton will be hosting it's annual parade at 5:30 PM.
The Town of Brownsville will be hosting it's annual parade at 6 PM.
The Town of Bolivar will be hosting it's annual parade at 6 PM.
The Town of Gleason will be hosting it's annual parade at 6 PM.
The Town of Kenton will be hosting it's annual White Squirrel Christmas parade at 6:30 PM.
December 3
The Town of Selmer will be hosting it's annual parade at 5 PM.
The Town of Decaturville will be hosting it's annual parade at 5 PM.
December 4
The City of Jackson will be hosting it's annual parade beginning at City Hall at 6:30 PM.
The City of Savannah will be hosting it's annual parade at 6:30 PM.
The City of Martin will be hosting it's Kiwanis Christmas Parade at 7 PM.
December 5
The City of Milan will be hosting it's annual parade beginning on Main St. at 6:30 PM.
The Town of Henderson will be hosting it's annual parade beginning on Main St. at 7 PM.
The Town of Union City will be hosting it's annual parade beginning on S. First St. at 7 PM.
The Town of Clarksburg will be hosting it's annual parade at 7 PM.
