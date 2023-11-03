Celebrate Dia de los Muertos Saturday at Gainesville Farmers Market

Nov. 3—Gainesville Parks and Recreation is hosting a Dia De Los Muertos event this Saturday at the Farmers Market.

This is the first year for the city to host this event.

"Patrick (McCage, Director of Parks and Rec ) and I were discussing things we could do for a better quality of life here in our community," said Parks and Rec Administrative Assistant, Zenia Cruz. "We have a very large Hispanic community and we wanted to share a bit of heritage and bring everyone together by sharing something that can be celebrated by all."

Dia de los Muertos began in Mexico as a holiday to honor the deceased.

"Dia de los Muertos translates to day of the dead, and on this holiday we show appreciation and remember those family members that have passed away. Traditionally we celebrate their life and what their favorite things were," said Cruz. "Music, dance and food is a big part of everything we do. We wear costumes or dress in honor of them."

Gainesville's celebration will have all of this and more.

"On the day we will have a kids parade for anyone that wants to sign up, and we will have local talents preforming for us. There are two kids groups dancing, and we will have two young ladies also singing for us," said Cruz. "Later in the night we will have a mariachi band. We will also have lots of vendors at the farmers market."

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. All are welcome.