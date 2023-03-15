Celebrate Easter with candy on Amazon from Kinder, Hershey, M&M's, Haribo and more

Celebrate Easter with some bestselling candy from Amazon.

Easter is one of several celebrations of the year that calls for indulging in a sweet treat. Amazon, like for many other things, is the ultimate destination for snagging some Easter candy. So if you can't make it to a candy shop IRL, consider the virtual aisles of Amazon as your one-stop shop to getting your sweet fix for Easter. Ahead, you'll find seven beloved Easter candies that you and your loved ones must try.

1. These chocolate easter eggs from Kinder

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the Kinder Joy Easter Eggs.

If you're reading this, you're probably too old to participate in an Easter egg hunt, but you can tug at your nostalgia of Easters past by treating yourself to a box of Kinder Joy Easter Eggs. Each egg is stuffed with a layer of milk and cocoa cream that hugs two chocolate wafer bites that also come packed with cocoa cream. But wait, there's more. Every egg has a surprise animal toy as well—a perfect Easter basket stuffer for kiddos, too. This set comes with 15 eggs.

$26 at Amazon

2. This hodgepodge of sweet treats from Hershey

Treat your palate to a variety of sweets this Easter with the Hershey Chocolate and Fruit Flavored Assortment Treats.

We're here to tell you that Easter isn't just about the chocolate eggs, especially when Hershey has a Chocolate Fruit Flavored Assortment Treats bag specifically made for the occasion. This bag is chock-full of 90 pieces of sweets from the candy maker, such as KitKats, Twizzlers, Rolos and Reeses.

$14 at Amazon

3. These easter-themed candy dispensers from Pez

Get into the holiday spirit with these Easter-themed Pez dispensers.

As an adult, it might not be socially acceptable to carry around a Pez dispenser, but you're never too old to eat candies from one. This pack of three Easter-themed Pez dispensers are the perfect way to celebrate the holiday, as each dispenser comes topped with a bunny, chick, rabbit or lamb. You'll also have your share of cherry and lemon-flavored candies to put in the dispenser.

$15 at Amazon

4. These bunny-shaped chocolate boxes from Ferrero Rocher

Fancify your chocolate-eating experience with the Ferrero Rocher and Collection Bunny Gift Box Bundle.

Do you like your chocolates fancy? Then you'll want to get your hands on the Ferrero Rocher and Collection Bunny Gift Box Bundle. These bunny-shaped bundles each contain 13 chocolate candies that are of the milk chocolate, dark chocolate and coconut almond variety.

$22 at Amazon

5. These bunny-shaped gummies from Haribo

Spring into Easter with the Haribo Happy Hoppers Gummy Candy.

If you like Haribo gummies, then you're gonna want to hop on the Haribo Happy Hoppers Gummy Candy (pun 100% intended). This pack grants you three bags of the sugary treat that comes in four tangy fruit flavors. Unlike those classic bears, these special-edition gummies are shaped like bunnies, rabbits and carrots.

$11 at Amazon

6. These Easter-themed candies from M&M's

Get your chocolate fix in this Easter with the M&M's Easter Milk Chocolate Candy.

Chocolate lovers, assemble: M&M's has a 38-ounce bag of Easter Milk Chocolate Candy just in time for the holiday. The only difference that they have from the classics are their colors. These Easter-themed M&M's come in a variety of pastel colors, like pink, lime green and periwinkle. Feel free to add them to an Easter goodie bag or pop them into your favorite desserts.

$12 at Amazon

7. These jelly beans from Brach's

Fulfill your need for a sour-tasting treat with Brach's Classic Jelly Beans.

Looking for something sour rather than sweet? Try the Brach's Classic Jelly Beans. These two bags of jelly beans feature eight different flavors, including raspberry, lemon and grape—to name a few. They also make for great decorations atop of cupcakes and any other baked sweet treats you're planning to make for Easter.

$24 at Amazon

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Easter candy: Shop sweet treats from Kinder, Hershey, M&M's, Haribo