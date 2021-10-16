Commemorate the End of Alitalia With a Classic Fiat Rally Car

Photo credit: Bring A Trailer

Alitalia, the biggest airline in Italy, had a good run. Their iconic white-and-green liveries with red accents adorned the sides of planes until just yesterday, the day the airline was finally closed as a new national airline, ITA Airways, opened. The livery may be gone from those planes, but it lives on along the sides of dozens of classic Italian rally cars. This 1976 Fiat 131 is one such car.

Photo credit: Bring A Trailer

This car, a Group 2 rally car in its heyday later beefed up to the 131's more famous Group 4 specifications, is more than just a vintage racer. While the car has a real in-period rallying history that goes all the way through the 1990s, it has since been modernized to current safety standards.

The engine is modern, too. A 2.7-liter inline-four built by Millington Diamond in 2020 revs to 8,600 RPM and is attached to a modern six-speed sequential gearbox. If that sounds like too much for your vintage rally car, this Fiat also comes with a 1.6-liter engine built by Sodemo. That motor is sourced from a Formula 3 car.

Photo credit: Bring A Trailer

Unless you live 15 miles of gravel, snow, and dirt off a main road, this is probably not a car you need for any sort of every-day duty. If you want to go stage rallying in a historic car with modern performance, the car is listed on Bring a Trailer. Bidding is up to $30,000 with just over a day remaining.

You Might Also Like