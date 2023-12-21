Celebrate New Year and exercise with First Day Hikes all around Maryland

With 2024 around the corner, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public the first day of the new year is prime chance for a hike.

Maryland State Parks will be offering First Weekend hike opportunities across the state from Dec. 31, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities to kick off the year.

“First Day Hikes are a great way to start the New Year off on the right foot…or boot,” said Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw. “Maryland State Parks are offering a variety of opportunities all over the state to get out and hike to celebrate the start to 2024. Bring some water, a snack, and hike in the New Year on your public lands. I look forward to seeing you on the trail."

For 2024, Maryland State Parks will offer more than 60 hikes across 40 state parks.

Follow the ranger or go it alone

Visitors to Janes Island State Park in Crisfield enjoy a First Day Hike on New Year's Day 2016.

Among the choices hikers have from which to choose are:

Ranger-led hikes: These hikes are accompanied and include interpretation by one or more Park Rangers, have specific start times, and often require advance registration.

Self-guided hikes: These hikes will be available throughout the weekend, on well marked trails. Park staff and volunteers may be available to help hikers get started but will not join them on the trail.

With nearly 50 ranger-led hikes and 15 self-guided hike options through the weekend, there is a wide variety of outdoor adventures and experiences for every level of hiker and walker throughout Maryland.

The department notes these hikes provide unique access to Maryland’s cultural, historic, and natural resources and treasures, along with opportunities for education and stewardship. Many hikes are pet friendly. “I Hiked” stickers will be available at select locations while supplies last.

Hikes all around Maryland, starting on Eastern Shore

On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, hikers can close out the first day of 2024 with a “First Sunset Hike” at Janes Island State Park, gather up the whole family for the “First Day Family Hike” along the beach at Assateague State Park, or bring their binoculars for a guided “First Day Bird Walk” or bring their own horse for a “New Year’s Day Ride” at Tuckahoe State Park.

Janes Island State Park

Ranger-led hike

Registration: Not required

Date/Time: 1/1/24 at 9 a.m.

Meeting location: Meet at the Camper Check-In Parking Lot.​

Distance: 0.96 Miles

Address: 26280 Alfred J. Lawson Drive, Crisfield

Description: Start the New Year off on the right foot with a casual stroll along White Tail at Janes Island State Park.

Additional details: Parking at Janes Island is free. Leashed pets are welcome. Restrooms are available on site. White Tail Trail is stroll friendly. Make sure to bring plenty of water and to wear shoes/clothing appropriate for the weather (rain, snow or shine).

First Sunset Hike - Ranger-led hike

Registration: Not required

Date/time: 1/1/24 at 4:30 p.m.

Meeting location: Meet at the Camper Check-In Parking Lot.​

Distance: 0.96 Miles

Description: End the first day of the year with a short hike and then watch the sunset along Daugherty Creek Canal at Janes Island State Park. We will also have a campfire and hot chocolate weather permitting.

Assateague State Park

First Day Family Hike - Ranger-led hike​

Registration: Not required

Date/time: 1/1/24​ at 10 a.m.

Meeting location: Assateague State Park Day-Use Area

Distance: about 1 mile

Address: 6915 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin

Description: Join Assateague Coastkeeper and Assateague Coastal Trust staff for a guided family friendly beach walk, meet at the Assateague State Park Day Use Boardwalk. Discover treasures as you explore the beach, identify seashells, shorebirds, and more as you stroll along the Atlantic Ocean. Dress for the weather, it is often 10-15 degrees colder along the water! Stop by the Day-Use boardwalk for a a fireside chat with park staff, share stories, ask questions and make a connection. Hot chocolate will be provided by ACT.

​​Additional details: Leashed pets are welcome in the State Park, not stroller/ wheelchair accessible, portable restrooms available at Day-Use parkng lot. Day-Use fees apply $5 per vehicle.

Additional information:​ Contact Assateague State Park Office. 410-641-2120 or assateague.statepark@maryland.gov

First Day Beach​ Hike - Ranger-led hike​

Registration: Not required

Date/time: 1/1/24​ at 11 a.m.

Meeting location: Assateague State Park Day-Use Area

Distance: About 1 mile

Address: 6915 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin

Description: Join Assateague State Park Staff as we explore the rich history of the island, discuss local wildlife that call the island home and learn more about the legendary horses. The beach may not be the first destination on your list in January but the island has many treasures to share. As you explore look for winter waterfowl, raptors, sika deer, and of course the wild horses. Dress for the weather, the island can be 10-15 degrees colder along the water! Stop by the Day-Use boardwalk for a a fireside chat with park staff, share stories, ask questions and make a connection. Hot chocolate will be provided by ACT.

Rackliffe Trail - self-guided hike

Date/time: 1/1/24 - 8​ a.m. to 5 p.m.

Distance: 1 mile

Description: Assateague has teamed up with Just Walk Berlin to offer a 1st Day Scavenger Hunt Hike. As you hike along the Rackliffe Trail located just behind the Assateague National Park Visitor Center be on the lookout for decorated quahog clam shells and oyster shells along the path. Please take just one per family as something to remember your 1st Day Hike at Assateague. Staff will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pocomoke River State Park

Trail of Change Trail Head - Ranger-led hike​

Date/Time: 1/1/24​ at 1 ​​p.m.

Meeting spot: Trail of Change Trail Head

Distance: 0.75 mile

Address: 3461 Worcester Highway, Snow Hill

Description: Follow a ranger-led hike down the Trail of Change. The Trail of Change is a legacy trail at the north end of the park. This 0.75 mile trail is best accessed from the marina parking lot and should be done in footwear you don't mind getting dirty or wet. The Trail of Change demonstrates changes in plant life and water levels, changes that occur over time and changes created by man. After the hike, join us for hot tea and cookies up at the camp store.

Additional details: https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Documents/PRSP-ShadLanding-TrailMap.pdf​

Additional information:​ Ashley Brown (ashley.brown@maryland.gov)​​, duty ranger: 443-614-2894

Hikes all around Maryland for First Day

In Western Maryland, hikers can join a ranger-led First Day “Fitness Hike” at Rocky Gap State Park, for those looking to break a sweat to kick off the New Year, a ranger-led guided “First Day Hike through History” at South Mountain Battlefield State Park, and a “Little Naturalist First Day Hike”, an easy 1-mile hike for children and their families, at New Germany State Park.

In Central Maryland, the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail will offer bicyclists a guided “First Day Bike” ride; hikers have a choice of either an early morning First Day Sunrise Hike or First Day Sunset Hike at North Point State Park, and a “Last Day Hike” or “Kids Countdown Hike” on New Year’s Eve at Patapsco Valley State Park.

In Southern Maryland, hikers can bring their four-legged friends on a “Trails and Tails” ranger-led First Day Hike at Calvert Cliffs State Park, join the guided “Where One Goes Pleasantly” First Day Hike along Mattawoman Creek at Smallwood State Park; or kick off the year with a “First Day the Rosaryville Way” hike at Rosaryville State Park.

