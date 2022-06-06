Celebrate Father's Day 2022 with the best grill deals at Cuisinart, Ninja and Solo Stove

Give you dad the gift of great cooking with these amazing grill deals for Father's Day.

Father's Day is coming up on Sunday, June 19 and if your dad loves grilling sessions, there are plenty of gifts to get dad to help fire up his grill game. Before you stock up on cooking accessories and tools, a high-quality cooker should be top priority for dad. Fortunately, we found the best grill deals from Cuisinart, Ninja and more just in time for summer.

There are plenty of grill options to choose from at major retailers, including Amazon, Lowe's and Walmart. If you want an all-encompassing grill deal, there's the Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle available for a major price cut. Typically listed for $774.99, you'll pay $549.99 for the portable charcoal grill, a 13-inch stand, a shelter to protect the grill from harsh weather, a carrying case, tools and more. When we tested the bundle, we were impressed with the grill's 360 square inches of cooking space, which was also easy to set up and clean. It did cooked quality burgers and chickens with direct and indirect heat, the latter type able to prepare chicken within 30 minutes while still having enough heat to cook a few extra cutlets, if need be.

Check out more amazing cookers, grill tools and more on sale right now!

The best Father's Day grill deals you can shop

Here are the five best deals for brand new grill masters or those looking to update their existing grills, courtesy of Ninja, Solo Stove and more.

The best Father's Day charcoal grill deals

The Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle makes for a great starter kit for summertime BBQ sessions.

The best Father's Day indoor grill deals

If you're looking to spend less, but get a quality indoor grill, the George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Grill is our Best Value winner.

The best Father's Day pellet grill deals

Get a special taste in your cooking this season with these pellet grill deals from Traeger and more.

The best Father's Day propane grills deals

Get a wide amount of cooking space on the American Gourmet Char-Broil Classic Grill.

The best Father's Day grill tool deals

Keep the grates on your grill in top shape with this Weetiee stainless-steel brush on sale at Amazon.

