Celebrate Gen. "Chappie" James at Pensacola museum that honors his legacy

One of Pensacola's favorite sons and a true national treasure would turn 104 years old on Sunday if still alive.

Yet even though Air Force Gen. Daniel "Chappie" James Jr. − the nation's first Black four-star general − died in 1978 at the age of 58, his legacy has never burned brighter.

There is a museum in downtown Pensacola that pays tribute to James; there is a Flight Academy in his name that teaches young people the science of aerodynamics and actually lets the youngsters fly at the end of the camp; the iconic Pensacola Bay Bridge is now the Gen. Daniel "Chappie" James Jr. Bridge, and a local group is working to create a memorial to James at the foot of the bridge.

On Saturday, a day before his birthday, the Daniel "Chappie" James Jr. Museum of Pensacola will hold an informal community social to celebrate James' massive legacy from 1 to 3 p.m. The museum is located at 1606 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. One of James' sons, Claude James, will attend.

"If you stop to think of it, he might be the most notable African-American citizen from Pensacola,'' said C.J. Charles, who works with the museum. "He didn't always get this kind of publicity."

He's right. There were nods to James' legacy in Pensacola before 2000 − the Gen. Daniel "Chappie" James Jr. State Office Building was dedicated in 1978 − but there is little doubt that James' inspiring legacy is stronger than ever.

"In the big scheme of things, Gen. Chappie James was a great American,'' said Cris Dosev, chairman of the Gen. Daniel "Chappie" James Jr. Memorial Foundation, which is raising funds for a James' memorial plaza at the north end of the bridge now named for James. The group secured and restored a display of an F-4 Phantom II, the type of aircraft James flew in the Vietnam War, that will eventually be located at the memorial plaza. It is now at the National Naval Aviation Museum at Naval Air Station Pensacola. The memorial site will also include a statue of James sculpted by Ed Dwight, the first African-American astronaut candidate.

"If you look at his life and where he started and where he ended, in my humble opinion it is a lesson in temperance and patience,'' Dosev said. "I think we in Pensacola have helped resurrect his legacy and what it means to be a military leader and a steadfast citizen."

James is a famed Tuskegee Airman born on Feb. 11, 1920 in a home on Alcaniz Street, and was educated in an adjoining lot where his beloved mother, Lillie A. James, taught generations of young Black children for a nickel a day. In 2001, the home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and is the site of the Gen. Daniel "Chappie" James Jr. Museum of Pensacola.

As a child, James developed a love of flight and, according to legend, always raced from the home when he heard an airplane flying overhead.

After finishing at his mother's school, he attended Booker T. Washington High, where he graduated in 1937.

James then attended the famed Tuskegee Institute, now Tuskegee University, where in 1942 he received a degree in physical education before completing the government-sponsored Civilian Pilot Training Program at Tuskegee.

He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1943 and earned his pilot wings at Tuskegee Army Airfield months later. Though he didn't see combat during World War II, he did train pilots at the time and later during the war served as a P-47 Thunderbolt pilot with the 301st Fighter Squadron.

During the Korean War, James flew 101 combat missions. After the war, he would serve as commander of numerous Air Force squadrons, including as commander of the 7272 Fighter Training Winger at Wheelus Air Base in Libya.

It was there in the desert sands of Libya where James had one of his most dramatic military moments.

In late 1969, Libyan Col. Muammar Gaddafi sent a column of half-track vehicles racing toward the base, in hopes of ridding his country of its U.S. presence.

James, the base's commander, hurried to confront Gaddafi just yards outside the gates of the desert outpost, determined to stand his ground.

Both men were armed. Like a wild-west showdown, neither man blinked. At first.

"He had a fancy gun and holster and kept his hand on it,'' James would say later. "I had my .45 in my belt. I told him to move his hand away. If he had pulled that gun, he never would have cleared his holster. They never sent anymore halftracks."

Gaddafi and his men retreated. A year later, James would earn his first star, becoming a brigadier general. He earned his fourth star on Sept. 1, 1975, and retired in 1978.

He died of a heart attack on Feb. 25, 1978, at the age of 58.

In later years of his life, James' gained a national reputation as a patriotic speaker whose love of country never wavered.

He once said "I am a warrior. I make no pleas for pity for that. I'm proud of that. I'm a fighting man. And I fight for my country. She's mine and anybody who wants to take issue with her and he comes across me....he gets a bloody nose."

James is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

For more information on the birthday observation and the Gen. Daniel "Chappie" James Jr. Museum of Pensacola go to www.chappiejamesmuseum.org.

