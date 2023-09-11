Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these festivals, events in Charlotte

National Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and Charlotte is ready to celebrate with entertainment-packed events filled with live music, traditional foods and cultural experiences.

Why is it stretched out between the two months, you might ask? Diversity and inclusion of many Latin American countries is the answer.

In 1968, as Hispanic Heritage Week started under President Lyndon Johnson. Then in 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded the festivities to a 30-day period starting on Sept. 15. Sept. 15 is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Independence Day in Mexico and Chile follow, on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.

Here are a few events where you can celebrate in Charlotte:

Location: The Amp Ballantyne, 11115 Upper Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, noon-8 p.m.

Tickets: Free

The 33rd annual Latin American Festival will take place this year as part of Blumenthal Performing Arts’ Charlotte International Arts Festival, stretching from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1. Festivalgoers will find cultural representation from 19 Latin American countries participating in a mercadito (marketplace), as well as musical acts, traditional foods and dance performance.

Location: Truist Field, 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC, 28202

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 3-5 p.m., rain or shine

Tickets: $20 at the door or online; kids 8 and under are free

Enjoy artisan food and Hispanic culture while you enjoy the Reggaeton sounds of Gente de Zona, a Latin Grammy and Latin Billboard Award wining duo native to Cuba, and other musical acts. Pets are welcome, but leave your tents, chairs and umbrellas at home. Outside food and drink are not allowed.

Location: Tryon Street, uptown Charlotte

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, noon-6 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Stroll along Tryon Street uptown while you visit the Latin American village, made up of booths from local cultural organizations that are filled with musical instruments and other items from their homelands. Countries represented will include Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. There will be entertainment, too, although the lineup has not yet been announced.

The Hola Charlotte Festival celebrates Latino culture and features performances by several local Latino artists.

Location: Stumptown Park, 120 S Trade St, Matthews, NC 28105

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 5-9 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Bring chairs or blankets to Música Matthews to settle in for the Hispanic heritage celebration. You’ll find artists displaying their work, along with music and games. Food trucks will be on hand, and Seaboard Brewing will put up a craft beer tent.

Did we miss an event? Let us know at charlottefive@charlottefive.com.