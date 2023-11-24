How to celebrate the holidays in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or is it? The holiday season can be overwhelming, but is also filled with magic and light. So put down that spatula and gift wrap for a bit, and get out and have some fun.

Here is our guide to having a holiday season full of music, laughter, and beautiful sights.

As always, check the websites before you embark on your holiday adventures.

First, the tree

The Christmas season is upon us and it’s time to pick out that iconic symbol of the season — the tree.

People will soon be heading to area tree farms to pick out the tree that will sit in their living rooms, awaiting jolly old St. Nick to fill it with presents. Find your tree with our guide.

Suburbs, NWI guide to holiday events

‘Tis the season and nowhere is busier than the Chicago suburbs and Northwest Indiana.

Whether you are looking for comic relief, an outdoor light extravaganza, or a chance sing or be sung to, the suburbs and northwest Indiana can steer you in the right direction using our list.

Here is a list of holiday highlights sure to put a jingle in your step.

Holiday concerts abound at these major suburban, NWI venues

Music is in the air throughout the holiday season at these suburban Chicago and northwest Indiana venues.

Look here for a guide to suburban Chicago and northwest Indiana holiday musical interludes.

Find your perfect version of holiday classics ‘The Nutcracker,’ ‘A Christmas Carol’

But what if you know what you want, and it’s dancing sugar plum fairies and Ebenezer Scrooge? Forget Buddy the Elf and Ralphie and his BB gun, you want the real deal and you want it in the suburbs.

Well, do we have a story for you. Click here for a guide to just those two holiday charmers.

Have a wonderful holiday season!

Wendy Fox Weber is entertainment editor and columnist for the Lake County News-Sun, the Beacon-News, the Daily Southtown, Naperville Sun, the Post-Tribune, the Courier-News and Pioneer Press. She can be reached at wweber@tribpub.com.

Annie Alleman and Myrna Petlicki contributed to this story.