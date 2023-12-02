Celebrate the holidays with DC’s boat parade at Wharf

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Celebrate the holidays with the District’s Holiday Boat Parade which features over sixty decorated boats that will be parading along the Washington Channel on Dec. 2.

The event will feature activities including ornament decorating, karaoke, a live performance, photos with Santa, fireworks and more.

Here is the schedule:

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Activities across The Wharf (ornament decorating, karaoke, photos with Santa)

7:00 p.m. — Boats arrive at the Washington Channel.

8:00 p.m. — Fireworks

8:15 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Live music

Click here to see the full event schedule.

