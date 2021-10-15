Celebrate International Observe the Moon Night on Oct. 16
NASA is offering exciting activities to celebrate Earth's celestial companion. Spend your weekend learning more about the moon.
More than 1,200 people, including NASA advisor Lucianne Walkowicz, signed an open petition calling for the James Webb space telescope to be renamed.
Ruth Hamilton of Golden, British Columbia said meteorite had just missed hitting her head when she was sleeping in her bed.
An image purporting to show a giant human skull continues to gain traction online, despite not being real. It's actually a dinosaur excavation.
China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months — a new milestone for a program that has advanced rapidly in recent years. It will be China's longest crewed space mission and set a record for the most time spent in space by Chinese astronauts. The Shenzhou-13 spaceship is expected to be launched into space on a Long March-2F rocket early Saturday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China.
90-year-old "Star Trek" star William Shatner went to space on Wednesday and he's still emotional from the experience.
NASA's Perseverance rover discovered evidence that the Jezero crater on Mars it touched down in was once a lake bed fed by a river with floods, scientists say.
A forthcoming flight to space by a Japanese billionaire will allow the public to have a closer look at life on board the International Space Station, the president of Space Adventures, a company that organized the flight, said Friday. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is set to rocket to space on Dec. 8 on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with producer Yozo Hirano, who will film his mission, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Tom Shelley, the president of Space Adventures, said Maezawa compiled a list of 100 things to do in space during a 12-day mission after asking the public for ideas.
It's time to rev up your engines, pump the gas, and get ready to push the pedal to the metal. The full moon in Aries will peak on Wednesday, Oct.
"Star Trek" actor William Shatner says that Prince William "has the wrong idea" about space tourism and claimed that his trip to space was a precursor to removing polluting industries from Earth.
William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek," finally made it to space. What does his Blue Origin flight mean for future space travel?
Chris Boshuizen, a co-founder of the satellite data firm Planet, took a ride to the edge of space with Captain Kirk this week on Blue Origin’s second crewed New Shepard launch. “What I would love to communicate as much as possible is the jeopardy…the vulnerability…this air which is keeping us alive is thinner than your skin, it’s a sliver…this is life,” Shatner told Bezos, pointing at the ground after emerging from the space capsule, before looking up where he had been to say, “and that’s death.” In the meantime, however, the space economy’s prospects are firmly focused back on the ground.
On Wednesday, the actor and three crewmates reached the edge of space in just 10 minutes and 17 seconds.
The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft carrying the three astronauts was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:25 a.m. Saturday. The two men and one woman are the second crew to move into the space station, which was launched last April. The new crew includes two veterans of space travel.
Attention asteroid aficionados: NASA is set to launch a series of spacecraft to visit and even bash some of the solar system’s most enticing space rocks. The robotic trailblazer named Lucy is up first, blasting off this weekend on a 12-year cruise to swarms of asteroids out near Jupiter — unexplored time capsules from the dawn of the solar system. NASA is targeting the predawn hours of Saturday for liftoff.
William Shatner, who became the oldest person to travel to space at age 90, was a guest on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show
