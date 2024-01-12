Celebrate the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. at these 6 special events

The nation honors the life and legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with events on the federal holiday that marks his birthday on Monday. In central Iowa, King's Jan. 15 birthday will be celebrated with prayer breakfasts, inspirational speeches, children's activities and more that honor the Nobel Prize recipient. Here, a look at seven events in central Iowa that honor MLK Jr. and how you can participate.

Take part in art projects

Monday morning: The Workspace in the Iowa State University Memorial Union, 2229 Lincoln Way, Ames, will host creative activities on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that include yarn art and MLK coloring pages. Participants can receive a Martin Luther King Jr. Day button. The event is free and all ages are welcome.

Hear WNBA Hall of Famer Chamique Holdsclaw speak

Monday morning: Chamique Holdsclaw, WNBA Hall of Fame member and Olympic gold medalist, is the keynote speaker for the YMCA’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Prayer Breakfast. Holdsclaw touches on the barriers to mental health equality at the 7:30 a.m. event at Drake University's Knapp Center at 2525 Forest Ave. in Des Moines. Tickets start at $50 online.

Honor Martin Luther King Jr. during a celebration

Monday afternoon: Hope + Elim Church, 2500 University Ave., hosts "Stand Up," a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Experience performances from Bridges 2 Harmony choir and see special guest speaker Brittany K. Barnett, an author and attorney. The celebration starts at 1 p.m.

Participate in discussions

Monday afternoon: Visit the MidAmerican Energy Co. RecPlex, 6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for discussions, educational exhibits, and community awards to honor his life and legacy. The event, from the Greater Des Moines Partnership, starts at 3 p.m. and is free to attend.

Hear Dr. Ian Roberts speak

Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts gets a hug from first grader Kareem Thompson on the first day of school at Samuelson Elementary in Des Moines, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Monday afternoon: Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts will be the keynote speaker at the Des Moines Public Library’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Forest Avenue Library, 1326 Forest Ave., Des Moines, from 4 to 5 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for this free event that includes a question-and-answer session. The After School Arts Program (ASAP) will also lead a collaborative art project for kids during the program. Live ASL interpretation will be onsite for the speakers, and refreshments will be provided for all, courtesy of the Forest Avenue Library Brick Fund and the Friends of the Forest Avenue Library. For more information, go to dmpl.org.

Hear about Jack Trice

Monday evening: Iowa State University celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an event featuring a relative of Jack Trice. The hybrid celebration at 6:30 p.m. at Ames City Auditorium, 520 Sixth St., will also be available virtually via Facebook Live or live on YouTube. Cookies will be available in the city gymnasium at 6 p.m. prior to the beginning of the program. Keynote speaker George W. Trice founded the Trice Legacy Foundation, an organization that awards scholarships and grants to students. Through the foundation, he strives to continue the legacy of his cousin, John “Jack” Trice, the first African American football player at Iowa State College.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 6 events to honor Martin Luther King Day in central Iowa