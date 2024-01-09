Celebrate the Light of the World raises over $62,000 for Willmar area nonprofits

Jan. 9—WILLMAR

— Visitors to the 2023 iteration of the

Celebrate the Light of the World

light display at

Robbins Island Regional Park

in Willmar were in a giving mood this past holiday season. Carloads of light viewers donated $62,550 to four local nonprofits, over $10,000 more than what was raised in 2022.

While visitors could drive through the display free of charge, many did give a freewill donation. The entirety of the funds will be split evenly between the Salvation Army of Willmar, Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota, the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf and United Way of West Central Minnesota.

"We are very excited that Celebrate the Light of the World is able to help so many people through these four local nonprofit organizations," said Jon Schmidt, chair of the Celebrate the Light of the World committee, in a news release announcing the donation total. "We are humbled by the generosity of the visitors and volunteers of this year's light display."

None of the money donated will be used for upkeep of the light display itself. Funds from sponsors of the display help with maintenance and purchase of new lights and fixtures.

The display got its start in 2008 with the Koosman family. In 2018 the entire

display was donated to the Willmar Fests

organization, who has been putting on the annual display at Robbins Island ever since.