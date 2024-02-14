Celebrate love but keep your Valentine's Day balloons away from power lines, WE Energies warns

A We Energies linemen works to maintain the distribution lines during the snowstorm on Friday January 12, 2024 at W. Layton Ave. & S. 21st St. in Milwaukee, Wis.

Love might be in the air this Valentine's Day, but WE Energies is insisting than any balloons celebrating it stay grounded — for the safety of power lines, of course.

The warning is silly, but it's definitely not a joke. According to the utility, there have been over 100,000 people who have faced power outages since 2020 that have been caused by Mylar balloons. Last year, that led to an average outage time of 102 minutes.

"Mylar balloons that come into contact with power lines act as a conductor, creating a short circuit," a news release said. "Not only can balloons knock out power, the short circuit from the balloon also can cause power lines to fall to the ground, creating a dangerous situation."

WE Energies recommends that residents keep balloons inside or are tied securely to a weight. They also warn residents to keep balloons away from power lines and not to touch balloons that are entangled in power lines.

As of about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, there are 55 customers without power in the Milwaukee area. The cause of the outages has not yet been determined.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: WE Energies: Keep your Valentine's Day balloons away from power lines