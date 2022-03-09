Celebrate Mario Day 2022 by downloading 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' on sale at Amazon right now

Celebrate Mario Day this year by zooming around the universe with friends by grabbing "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" on sale at Amazon.

There's no doubt that the biggest name in the world of video games is Mario, the enthusiastic plumber that has been a console constant for nearly 35 years. His presence in pop culture across the globe is so big, it's no wonder that the gamers of the world have given Nintendo's MVP his own holiday: Mario Day. In honor of the holiday, set for tomorrow, March 10, Amazon is letting you save on one of Mario's most popular titles.

Right now, the online shopping giant has Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch on sale in its digital code form for $39.99—that's 33% off its list price of $59.99. You can skip waiting for a physical copy to show up in your mailbox and jump right into the racing fun. Even without the actual cartridge to put into your Switch, the download still lets you speed through 48 courses at home or on the go with a variety of beloved Mario characters to choose from.

While Mario Day doesn't necessarily earn you a day off from work, it has delivered other fun perks in the past, such as helpful discounts on top-rated Nintendo games. Those discounts are still available for this year's Mario Day, and on even more than just games. Amazon also has a digital code for a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership on sale for 7% off at $18.59.

Not only does "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" let you race your favorite Mario characters on colorful tracks, it also lets you race with your friends online.

The Mario Kart discount is not only helpful but also timely. Last month, Nintendo announced a Booster Course Pass DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe set to launch on Friday, March 18. Costing $24.99, the pass lets you access 48 courses seen in previous Mario Kart games that have been remastered and are set for release in six waves by the end of 2023. The courses span the history of Mario Kart, from Choco Mountain from 1996's Mario Kart 64 to Tokyo Blur from 2019's Mario Kart Tour. Nintendo says you can play these courses offline and with friends online.

Raise a glass to Mario and friends by burning digital rubber with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at a winning discount. Be sure to shop now because this deal can go away faster than Mario with three boost mushrooms at 150 CCs.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Mario Day 2022: Download 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' on sale at Amazon