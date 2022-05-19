Celebrate Memorial Day 2022 with the best TV deals from Samsung, LG and TCL
With so many top-rated shows and movies to catch up on during the year, you'll want to watch them all in the best way possible. We've tried and tested many TVs to find the best screens from the likes of Samsung, LG and TCL. With Memorial Day 2022 coming up, we found all the best TV deals you can score today from those major brands and more below.
Whether you’re shopping for something to make your gaming experience better or want to shop for a screen without breaking the bank, there are plenty of fantastic TVs on sale right now. They vary in size, price and features so you can find just the right one to fit your home this year.
You can take a peek at all the best Memorial Day TV deals on Reviewed-approved screens and more below.
The best Memorial Day deals you can shop
Here are our top 5 favorite Memorial Day TV deals you can shop for right now, including a compact screen from TCL and the all-around best of the best from LG.
TCL 32-Inch 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $149 (Save $50.99)
TCL 55-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV at Best Buy for $449.99 (Save $100)
Samsung 43-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $997.99 (Save $302)
LG 55-Inch OLED G1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart evo TV at B&H for $1,396.99 (Save $600)
LG 77-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $2,696.99 (Save $1,103)
The best Memorial Day Samsung deals
Samsung makes high-quality tech across plenty of categories and its TVs are no exception. One of our favorites from the brand is the Samsung QN90A, which you can get at Amazon in a 43-inch size for 23% off at $997.99. We named the QN90A as the best TV for bright rooms thanks to its Neo QLED display technology that makes a brighter, more color-rich picture with tight contrast control. Its sleek design also makes it a stylish centerpiece for your living room.
Samsung 43-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $299 (Save $30)
Samsung 50-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV at Walmart for $377.99 (Save $60)
Samsung 50-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV at Amazon for $427.99 (Save $22)
Samsung 32-Inch Class The Frame QLED LS03 Series HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $497.99 (Save $30)
Samsung 50-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K UHD HDR 12x Smart TV at Amazon for $797.99 (Save $350)
Samsung 43-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $997.99 (Save $302)
Samsung 65-Inch Q70A 4K Smart QLED UHD TV at Crutchfield for $997.99 (Save $400)
Samsung 70-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K UHD Dual HDR Smart TV at Walmart for $1,097.99 (Save $252)
Samsung 55-Inch Class QN85A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV at Best Buy for $1,099.99 (Save $400)
The best Memorial Day TCL deals
We've found TCL TVs to be some of the most affordable TVs on the market. The best the brand has to offer is the TCL 5-Series, available in a 55-inch model at Best Buy for $449.99—a $100 discount from its $549.99 list price. Our testers found the 5-Series offered deep black levels and decent contrast for such an affordable TV. It also comes with a smart platform from Roku (the makers of our favorite streaming device) that offers a user-friendly interface and speedy performance.
TCL 32-Inch 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $149 (Save $50.99)
TCL 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV at Amazon for $168 (Save $51.99)
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $258 (Save $149.99)
TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV at Best Buy for $429.99 (Save $70)
TCL 55-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV at Best Buy for $449.99 (Save $100)
TCL 75-Inch Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 8K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $2,499.99 (Save $200)
The best Memorial Day LG deals
LG has one really big feather in its cap: the OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV, the best TV we've ever tested. The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. It comes with four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K resolution at 120fps, making it a great TV for gamers and cinephiles alike. Ahead of Memorial Day 2022, you can get a 77-inch model of it at Amazon for 29% off at $2,696.99.
LG 55-Inch UHD 70 Series 4K HDR Smart LED TV at BJ’s Wholesale Club for $379.99 (Save $100)
LG 55-Inch NanoCell 80 Series Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV at Amazon for $594.99 (Save $205)
LG 70-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P Smart TV at Abt for $596.99 (Save $120)
LG 65-Inch OLED A1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Best Buy for $1,349.99 (Save $50)
LG 55-Inch OLED G1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart evo TV at B&H for $1,396.99 (Save $600)
LG 77-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $2,696.99 (Save $1,103)
When is Memorial Day 2022?
This year, Memorial Day will take place on Monday, May 30. While many of the holiday-themed sales have already started, most (if not all) of our favorite mattress deals are expected to run through Memorial Day, or even the day after.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
You don't have to wait long to score Memorial Day savings on TVs (and more). While some sales start the week before the holiday, plenty of others are already live. In fact, we saw some Memorial Day deals start in late April, nearly a month before the holiday. While some sales may start early, many last throughout Memorial Day itself. Don't wait long though, as some TV deals may change leading up to the holiday.
Where can you shop the best Memorial Day TV deals?
Since TVs are essential for any home, you can find screens on sale at a variety of outlets. Not only are discounts available on the brand's websites themselves, like Samsung for instance, but tons of retailers from Amazon and Walmart to B&H Photo have discounts on quality screens. Some of those discounts can be found on the best TVs we've ever tested, including ones that are best for your budget and best for your gaming console.
