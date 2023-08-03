Celebrate Mustang's 60th Anniversary with 60 Limited Edition RestoMod Continuation Cars

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's like buying a new classic, but better.

Marking a historic moment in automotive culture, Brand New Muscle Car (BNMC) has announced the release of a limited-edition series of 60 Classic Mustang RestoMod Continuation Cars in celebration of the iconic Ford Mustang's 60th anniversary in 2024.

Remember what the Minneapolis police chief had to say about car theft earlier this year here.

Built at the Brand New Muscle Car facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, featured in the MotorTrend TV series "Brand New Muscle Car," these bespoke RestoMods will employ all-new, all-metal Ford-Licensed body shells, marrying classic design with modern technology.

The continuation series, catering to the 1965 to 1970 Ford Mustang models, offers customers the option to choose between fastback or convertible versions. The drivetrains are equally versatile, ranging from the classic 427ci Windsor and 428ci FE to the modern 5.0L Coyote and 7.3L Godzilla, and even an electric option reVolt (Tesla) EV.

Tailored to Individual Taste

What sets this series apart is the extraordinary customization, with features like Independent Front Suspension (IFS), rack and pinion steering, modern all-in-one heating and cooling systems, adjustable coilover shocks, and electronic fuel injection (EFI). The technology suite includes modern audio, video, and electronic options, coupled with aesthetic choices from 17 to 20-inch wheels and high-capacity aluminum cooling systems with dual electric fans.

Optional add-ons take the customization further with drivetrains ranging from 450 to over 1,000 horsepower, wide tires up to 335mm, leather or suede interiors, modern high-back sport bucket seats, and even a right-hand drive (RHD) option.

A Passionate Tribute to the Original Pony Car

BNMC: Mustang RestoMod number BNMC-01, the flagship of the series, will be built from start to finish on national television in 2024, displayed at SEMA in Las Vegas in November 2024, and then auctioned on live national primetime TV at Barrett Jackson Scottsdale in January 2025.

Story continues

David W. Miller II, the founder of Brand New Muscle Car, expressed his passion for the project, stating, "We want to honor America's original pony car by building 60 all-new classic Mustang RestoMod continuation cars for the 60th anniversary in 2024. Classic style with modern performance. Best of both worlds. You design it and we build. It's an amazing experience."

This blend of the old with the new resonates with enthusiasts who want the timeless design of classic Mustangs but also crave the reliability and technological advances of contemporary vehicles.

A New Chapter in Mustang Legacy

The 60 limited edition Mustang RestoMods offer not just a chance to own a piece of automotive history but also the opportunity to be part of creating it. With complete customer control over design and an array of choices, these RestoMods symbolize the enduring spirit and versatility of the Mustang.

The unique collaboration between BNMC and the Ford community creates an homage to the Mustang's legacy while driving it into a new era. This limited edition series is more than a celebration of a historic milestone; it is a reinvigoration of a classic, a tribute to the Mustang's indomitable spirit, and a nod to the future of automotive craftsmanship.

For those interested in a unique blend of classic style and modern performance, the BNMC: Mustang RestoMod Continuation Cars present an unparalleled opportunity to become part of an exclusive and thrilling chapter in Mustang's storied history. For more information and ordering details, visit Brand New Muscle Car's official website or follow them on social media.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.