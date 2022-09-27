Celebrate National Coffee Day with the best gifts for coffee lovers

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers

The average American drinks more than three cups of coffee per day—that’s 146 billion cups of coffee per year! It’s no wonder why there is a day dedicated to the popular caffeinated beverage: National Coffee Day is celebrated each year on September 29.

Chances are there’s a coffee lover in your life (including yourself), so the experts at Reviewed have rounded up the best coffee gifts for coffee lovers. Whether they prefer it iced or like to sip in style, there are coffee gifts to suit anyone’s habit. In honor of National Coffee Day, here are the best coffee gift ideas for the coffee connoisseur in your life.

1. For the coffee lover who appreciates convenience: Cuisinart PRC-12 percolator

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Cuisinart percolator.

The Cuisinart PRC-12 Percolator is one of the best electric percolator we tested. It brews coffee by continually cycling boiling water through the grounds. They were all the rage in the 70s, but are used today for a deeper, richer taste than drip coffee.

$70 at Amazon

2.For the coffee lover who likes a reliable source: Atlas Coffee Club

Best gifts for coffee lovers: ATLAS coffee club.

There's nothing worse than waking up and realizing you've run out of coffee! Keep your giftee's pantry stocked with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club. Each delivery will bring them a carefully curated single-origin coffee from a new country, plus a postcard from the country, flavor notes and brewing tips.

From $39 at Atlas Coffee Club

3.For the coffee lover who likes playing barista at home: Breville Precision coffee maker

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Breville Precision coffee maker.

Make cold brew, iced coffee, drip, and even pour over in our most versatile coffee maker, the multi-talented Breville Precision coffee maker. This is a splurge-worthy gift for the serious coffee connoisseur in your life and will be cherished each time it is used to make the perfect cup of Joe.

$330 at Amazon

4. For the coffee lover who enjoys variety: World’s Explorer coffee sampler

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: World’s Explorer coffee sampler

As they say, variety is the spice of life. This holds true for many things, including coffee. The World's Explorer Coffee Sampler from Uncommon Goods features a global set of meticulously roasted single-origin coffee beans that is worthy of true coffee lovers.

$40 at Uncommon Goods

5. For the coffee lover who seeks out the perfect temperature: Ember smart mug

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Ember Smart Mug

How many times have you left your mug of coffee out, only to come back to a cold drink? One of our top coffee mugs, the Ember Smart Mug, is temperature controlled for a perfectly warm cup every time, no matter how long it takes to finish it.

$145 at Amazon

6. For the coffee lover who craves an interactive experience: Driftaway Virtual Coffee Tasting

Best gifts for coffee lovers: Driftaway virtual tasting.

Gift the coffee snob in your life with Driftaway’s Virtual Coffee Tasting class for a private, in-depth experience. The tasting is lead by an expert who will guide you through coffee processing, history and of course, tasting!

From $50 at Driftaway

7. For the coffee lover with a sweet tooth: Harry & David gift basket

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Harry & David gift basket

Spread the love with a coffee gift basket from Harry & David. A beautiful wood crate comes loaded with four vanilla shortbread cookies with orange sanding sugar, chocolate chip button cookies, a tin of delicious stroopwafels to top your favorite mug, and two bags of signature Moose Munch Ground Coffee.

$40 at Harry and David

8. For the cold brew lover: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Takeya Cold Brew maker

While cold brews at your local coffee shop can run you as much as $6 a pop, having the convenience of your own cold brew maker at home will save you money and offer a quality finished product. Our top tested cold brew maker, the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker creates a drink that is less acidic than hot coffee with a smoother, sweeter taste.

$28 at Amazon

9.For the coffee lover with a stash of beans: Airscape Coffee Canister

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Airscape Coffee Canister

Those who grind their beans at home know that improper storage can result in stale, flavorless beans. This Airscape Stainless Steel Coffee Canister has a patented lid that removes all air creating airless food storage, preserving the integrity and quality of the whole coffee bean.

$36 at Amazon

10.For the coffee lover who prefers it roasted: Nuvo Eco Ceramic Roaster

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Nuvo Eco Ceramic Roaster

Why roast your own coffee? You have complete control of the finished product. The Nuvo Eco Ceramic Roaster is the best coffee roaster we tested. It is beautifully crafted and creates a true experience for coffee lovers.

$31 at Amazon

11.For the stylish coffee lover: Anthropologie monogrammed mug

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Anthropologie mug

These Tiled Margot Monogram mugs from Anthropologie feature mosaic-inspired motifs with a hint of glimmer, paying homage to the sidewalk cafes of Paris where coffee just tastes better.

$14 at Anthropologie

12.For the coffee lover who grinds: Baratza Encore electric grinder

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Baratza Encore electric grinder

Imagine the heavenly smell of freshly ground coffee in your own kitchen. It’s possible with our best overall coffee grinder, the Baratza Encore that provides a totally worth it sensory experience. This grinder offers a wide range of grinding options plus durability and countertop convenience.

$170 at Walmart

13.For the coffee lover who takes it one cup at a time: Nespresso VertuoPlus

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Nespresso VertuoPlus

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is the best single serve coffee maker we tested. It makes a perfect cup every time. Unlike other single-serve machines, it is capable of making espresso and regular coffee. With this machine, you get the convenience of pod coffee without sacrificing taste.

$157 at Amazon

14.For the one who enjoys their coffee the European way: Breville Infuser espresso machine

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Breville Infuser

Espresso may come in a tiny cup and small portion but it sure packs a punch. Enjoy your coffee the Italian way with the Breville Infuser espresso machine. The best part? the machine sure looks fancy but it's easy to use, making it perfect for beginners.

$600 at Amazon

15.For the coffee lover who adds milk: Smeg milk frother

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Smeg milk frother

What would a milk frother add to your daily coffee routine? Use it to aerate milk and create tiny microbubbles that lend a light and creamy texture to dairy before it’s added to your cup of joe. The Smeg MF001 is one of our favorite frothers and it works like a charm, and the retro design looks great on any counter.

$230 at Amazon

16.For those who like cake with their coffee: Wolferman’s Coffee Cake package

Best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: Wolferman’s Coffee Cake

Who doesn’t love a gift package? The Wolferman’s Mugs, Coffee, and Coffee Cake package is a thoughtful and delicious gift for any coffee lover, featuring two bags of their Tiffin blend ground coffee, four earthenware mugs, and a generously sized blueberry coffee cake that weighs in at nearly two pounds, perfect for sharing.

$50 at Wolferman’s

